ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 07 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 18.020 18.55% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.985 -6.81% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.600 11.90% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.980 -3.40% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.230 9.85% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.160 -3.37% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.770 8.32% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.050 -3.17% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.270 6.91% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.440 -3.17% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.060 6.76% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.490 -3.08% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 8.910 6.20% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.910 -2.98% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 64.430 6.20% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.270 -2.68% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.670 6.03% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 8.470 -2.64% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.010 5.80% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.580 -2.55% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.760 5.31% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 19.480 -2.50% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.450 5.18% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.610 -2.40% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.440 4.89% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.330 -2.21% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.580 4.86% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 8.080 -2.18% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.080 4.62% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.150 -2.17% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.300 4.59% GLF – GEMLIFE COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.200 -2.10% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.555 4.36% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.510 -1.92% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.690 4.11% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.210 -1.92% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.360 3.97% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.545 -1.90% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.000 3.90% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.080 -1.89%

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