Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 07, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

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The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M ACF ALK AMI APE ARU ATH AZY BC8 BGL BTL CAT CNB CPU CSC DUR EQR FFM GGP (2) GMD GPT HAS HGO IPG KCN KMD OBM PNR TWR TYR VAU WAF

AMI AURELIA METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.26

Moelis rates ((AMI)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis notes copper has traded in a relatively tight range throughout the March quarter before weakening late to close at US$5.50/lb.

Amid a growing narrative of potential price weakness as US stockpiles are unwound, the price has held up, which the broker suggests could be a reminder that decarbonisation remains essential to negate reliance on fossil fuel supplies.

Prices are increased between 8-11% throughout the forecast period. Long-term estimates are increased by around 2% and are now at US$4.66/lb.

Moelis has also made upward revisions to capital and operating expenditures to reflect the re-emergence of inflation, which negates some of the upside to cash flow and therefore valuation.

Buy rating maintained for Aurelia Metals with the target edging up to $0.44 from $0.43.

This report was published on April 7, 2026.

Target price is $0.44 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.18

If AMI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.50.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.33.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $23.69

Jarden rates ((APE)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

Jarden lowers its target for Eagers Automotive to $25.25 from $26.10 given a delay to CanadaOne deal completion.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral as the company is seen as well positioned to outperform in a challenging consumer environment.

Despite macro headwinds, including higher interest rates and weaker sentiment, the broker sees strong demand for fuel-efficient vehicles benefiting Eagers, particularly given exposure to Toyota and EV/PHEV brands.

First half 2026 volumes are tracking better than expected by the analysts, supported by improving supply and rising EV demand, though uncertainty remains around sustainability.

This report was published on April 1, 2026.

Target price is $25.25 Current Price is $23.69 Difference: $1.56

If APE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $30.43, suggesting upside of 23.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 87.60 cents and EPS of 116.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 120.8, implying annual growth of 38.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 85.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.3.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 95.40 cents and EPS of 126.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.3, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 91.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.30

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARU)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Management at Arafura Rare Earths has secured cornerstone equity agreements totaling around $230m, further strengthening funding for the Nolans project, highlights Canaccord Genuity.

Combined with prior equity and debt commitments, the broker sees the project as largely funded, with a final investment decision (FID) approaching.

Nolans is viewed as a development-ready, long-life rare earths project with strong offtake coverage and potential support from government-backed pricing mechanisms.

Canaccord maintains a Speculative Buy rating and $0.35 target, citing improving funding visibility and upcoming catalysts around FID and project delivery.

This report was published on April 1, 2026.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.30 Difference: $0.05

If ARU meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources