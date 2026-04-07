Deep Yellow Shares Ready For New Highs

Technicals | 10:30 AM

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This story features DEEP YELLOW LIMITED.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: DYL

The company is included in ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Deep Yellow shares have found support at a key Fibonacci retracement level. Bullish RSI and MACD signals are fueling expectations of a move to new highs over the coming months.

By Michael Gable

It has been a very short week but not much has changed in some respects, where risks to the global economy remain high.

Despite this, we have seen a short-covering rally in the US.

The consensus view appears to be that we can “look through” the lift in oil prices and that oil prices will only come crashing down again once the “war is over”.

As we noted last week, our view continues to be that oil prices will remain high for a very long time and the flow-on effects from this hit to global supply chains will be an increase in commodity prices.

Today, we offer a technical view on Deep Yellow ((DYL))

Deep Yellow – ASX:DYL – price chart

From the peak in January, Deep Yellow declined back towards the November low before finding support again.

This support level also happened to be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April – January rally.

We have also seen buy signals get triggered on the RSI and MACD.

Deep Yellow is therefore a buy here and initial stops can be considered back near $1.55.

We expect Deep Yellow to rally to new highs over the next few months. Resistance levels along the way are likely to be near $2.15 and $2.80.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).



Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

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Disclaimer

Fairmont Equities Australia (ACN 615 592 802) is a holder of an Australian Financial Services License (No. 494022). The information contained in this report is general information only and is copy write to Fairmont Equities. Fairmont Equities reserves all intellectual property rights. This report should not be interpreted as one that provides personal financial or investment advice. Any examples presented are for illustration purposes only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. No person, persons or organisation should invest monies or take action on the reliance of the material contained in this report, but instead should satisfy themselves independently (whether by expert advice or others) of the appropriateness of any such action. Fairmont Equities, it directors and/or officers accept no responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information contained in the report.



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