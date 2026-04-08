ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.995 19.46% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.450 -13.53% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.860 18.85% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.895 -13.07% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.030 18.37% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.060 -10.45% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.220 16.75% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.300 -9.40% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.200 15.56% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.490 -9.21% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.325 14.72% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.420 -8.33% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.175 14.08% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.205 -7.31% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 15.230 14.00% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.060 -5.71% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.650 13.33% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.570 -5.30% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.150 12.50% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.760 -4.08% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 20.250 12.38% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.120 -3.92% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.645 12.29% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.795 -3.23% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.870 12.24% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 13.510 -3.22% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.040 12.23% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.580 -2.64% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.460 12.20% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 0.955 -2.55% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.660 11.88% APA – APA GROUP 9.770 -2.30% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.570 11.74% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 36.780 -1.97% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.955 11.70% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.295 -1.67% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.485 11.65% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 21.990 -1.30% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.830 11.41% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.300 -1.12%

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