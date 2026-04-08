ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.995
|19.46%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.450
|-13.53%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.860
|18.85%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.895
|-13.07%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.030
|18.37%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|32.060
|-10.45%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.220
|16.75%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.300
|-9.40%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.200
|15.56%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.490
|-9.21%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.325
|14.72%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.420
|-8.33%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.175
|14.08%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.205
|-7.31%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.230
|14.00%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.060
|-5.71%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|7.650
|13.33%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.570
|-5.30%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.150
|12.50%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.760
|-4.08%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|20.250
|12.38%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|32.120
|-3.92%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.645
|12.29%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.795
|-3.23%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.870
|12.24%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|13.510
|-3.22%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.040
|12.23%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|9.580
|-2.64%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.460
|12.20%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|0.955
|-2.55%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|21.660
|11.88%
|APA – APA GROUP
|9.770
|-2.30%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.570
|11.74%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|36.780
|-1.97%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.955
|11.70%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.295
|-1.67%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.485
|11.65%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|21.990
|-1.30%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.830
|11.41%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.300
|-1.12%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On