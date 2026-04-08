Lumonus launches strategic collaboration with leading global cancer center to advance radiation therapy treatment planning

PR NewsWire | 2:13 PM

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SYDNEY and NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lumonus, the company behind Lumonus AI, a platform for radiation oncology clinical workflow and automated treatment planning, today announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), one of the world’s premier cancer centers and a leader in radiation therapy treatment planning research.

Through this relationship, Lumonus will license and co-develop MSK’s ECHO mathematical optimization engine into the Lumonus platform and will invest in joint research focused on advancing automated radiation therapy treatment planning.

"Over the last twenty years, automated planning systems have demonstrated real clinical value — improving dosimetric quality, consistency and efficiency across multiple studies. But scaled adoption has remained elusive. The core challenge is that each plan must navigate complex, competing constraints that are specific to the individual patient, and there has been no robust way to consistently produce the optimal solution and confirm it meets the treating physician’s clinical intent," said Tim Fox, Chief Product Officer at Lumonus.

"Our strategic collaboration with MSK represents a decisive step forward. The next generation of planning automation requires a mathematically principled solver capable of consistently delivering the optimal plan, working in concert with intelligent review tools that capture the nuanced clinical judgement of physicians in real-world practice. Together with MSK, we are building the infrastructure to move automation from promising results to scaled, routine deployment."

MSK’s ECHO optimization engine uses constraint-based mathematical methods to compute radiation therapy treatment plans from first principles. Developed over nearly a decade of clinical use and supported by an extensive body of peer-reviewed research, ECHO represents one of the most rigorously validated approaches to automated treatment planning in radiation oncology

"Our goal in developing ECHO has always been to improve the quality, consistency, and efficiency of radiation therapy treatment planning," said Masoud Zarepisheh, PhD, Associate Attending and lead developer of ECHO at MSK. "Our collaboration with Lumonus creates an important opportunity to combine clinically validated optimization methods with modern workflow tools and help expand the adoption of automated treatment planning in radiation oncology."

About Lumonus

Lumonus is a healthcare technology company building Lumonus AI for radiation oncology. Built in partnership with leading cancer centers, the Lumonus AI platform is transforming cancer care through AI-native clinical workflows. The platform automates and orchestrates critical oncology tasks to improve quality, accelerate delivery and reduce administrative burden. Lumonus operates across the United States, Australia and Europe.

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