ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 9.840 9.82% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.620 -17.97% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 11.340 8.41% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 38.620 -10.91% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.315 6.78% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.165 -10.81% ASX – ASX LIMITED 57.450 6.63% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.790 -10.28% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.510 4.36% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.041 -8.89% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.975 4.22% XRO – XERO LIMITED 73.410 -8.56% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.790 4.07% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.190 -8.33% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 33.330 3.96% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.850 -7.81% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.230 3.46% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.140 -7.02% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.500 3.31% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.730 -6.75% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.170 3.19% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.440 3.05% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.940 -6.67% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.510 3.03% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.210 -6.65% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 20.450 2.92% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.680 -6.58% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 13.890 2.81% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.340 -6.13% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.090 2.76% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 14.310 -5.92% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 6.290 2.61% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 11.450 -5.76% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 19.960 2.52% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 22.650 -5.63% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.400 2.49% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -5.54% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.950 2.45% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.435 -5.43%

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