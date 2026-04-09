ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|9.840
|9.82%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|1.620
|-17.97%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|11.340
|8.41%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|38.620
|-10.91%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.315
|6.78%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.165
|-10.81%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|57.450
|6.63%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.790
|-10.28%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.510
|4.36%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.041
|-8.89%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.975
|4.22%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|73.410
|-8.56%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.790
|4.07%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.190
|-8.33%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|33.330
|3.96%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|6.850
|-7.81%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|33.230
|3.46%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|20.140
|-7.02%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.500
|3.31%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.730
|-6.75%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.170
|3.19%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.280
|-6.67%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.440
|3.05%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|2.940
|-6.67%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.510
|3.03%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.210
|-6.65%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|20.450
|2.92%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.680
|-6.58%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|13.890
|2.81%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.340
|-6.13%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.090
|2.76%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|14.310
|-5.92%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|6.290
|2.61%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|11.450
|-5.76%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|19.960
|2.52%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|22.650
|-5.63%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|7.400
|2.49%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.730
|-5.54%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.950
|2.45%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.435
|-5.43%
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