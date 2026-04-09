Pexa Sentiment Sours Over Regulatory Cloud

Small Caps | 1:47 PM

Analysts' assessments vary markedly on the impact on Pexa Group from potential regulatory reform.

  • IPART review raises uncertainty over Pexa Group's pricing ability
  • Asset-based framework has potential to reshape returns
  • Jarden sees potential pricing reductions of between -25%-47%
  • Cost-out might offset some or all of price cuts

By Mark Woodruff

Being determined as critical infrastructure introduces new risk for Pexa Group

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