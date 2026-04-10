ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 6.800 8.11% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.285 -9.52%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.640 7.33% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.485 -8.33%
MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.785 5.37% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.660 -5.04%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.240 4.64% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.760 -4.52%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.120 4.43% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.560 -4.05%
AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.365 4.20% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.230 -3.86%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.220 3.78% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.100 -3.51%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.090 3.47% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 11.050 -3.49%
VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.560 3.23% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.560 -3.40%
TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.645 3.20% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 5.120 -3.40%
TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.230 3.17% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.290 -3.33%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.845 3.07% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 8.730 -3.32%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.680 2.75% 360 – LIFE360 INC 19.480 -3.28%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.400 2.72% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.595 -3.25%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.965 2.66% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.120 -3.22%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 10.100 2.64% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.810 -3.21%
DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.380 2.59% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.940 -3.19%
MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.300 2.38% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.955 2.36% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.220 -2.96%
NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 23.160 2.25% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.190 -2.81%

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