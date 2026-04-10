Telix’ Double-Product Strategy On A Roll

Australia | 10:30 AM
Telix Pharmaceuticals' March quarter performance beat forecasts with company management lauding the two product PSMA imaging strategy.
- Telix Pharmaceuticals’ March quarter impresses
- Gozellix uptake drives volume and pricing
- Illuccix continues to grow despite Gozellix competition
- Guidance appears conservative amid strong demand
By Mark Woodruff
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