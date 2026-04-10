Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 April 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 02 April 2026 to 09 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-04-2026

Friday 03 April 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile

Thursday 02 April 2026

Research as a Service (RaaS) hosted a webinar titled “AI in Action, How ASX Companies Are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence” with three small cap CEO’s presenting

3 – The Short Report – 02 Apr 2026

Thursday 02 April 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Guzman y Gomez’s Burrito Surprise Bites Shorters

Thursday 09 April 2026

Guzman y Gomez silenced the naysayers with a more positive Australian sales update for the March quarter, sending shorters scrambling and brokers lifting forecasts

5 – Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World

Thursday 09 April 2026

Underneath the Middle East quagmire, the world is changing and ASX technology stocks are at the centre of tomorrow’s new landscape

6 – Rudi’s View: Strategists Touting Opportunities

Thursday 02 April 2026

Share market strategists are looking beyond the short-term, as the war in Iran is not expected to last beyond month’s end

7 – The Market In Numbers – 4 Apr 2026

Saturday 04 April 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 02-04-26

Tuesday 07 April 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Assessing Real Estate’s AI Future

Thursday 09 April 2026

AI impacts on real estate assets are expected to be multi-functional, both positive efficiency/growth as well as disruptive depending on end user demand

10 – In Brief: Bell Financial, Pinnacle & Computershare

Thursday 02 April 2026

Bell Financial Group offers a growth pathway to more resilient and recurring revenue growth, Metrics private credit is dissected re Pinnacle and risks of tokenisation disruption for Computershare

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 10-04-26

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 April 2026

10:45 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Telix’ Double-Product Strategy On A Roll

10:30 AM - Australia
4
In Brief: Acrow, Eagers Automotive & Catapult

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Seven Days Up (US Stocks)

8:46 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 March 2026

Mar 13 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Material Matters: Rare Earths, Coal & Contractors

Mar 12 2026 - Commodities
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 16, 2026

Mar 16 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
ARB’s Growth Story Tested By Headwinds

Mar 16 2026 - Australia
5
WiseTech Juggling AI Risks And Growth Levers

Mar 11 2026 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-03-2026

Mar 25 2026 - Australia