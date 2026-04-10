Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 10 April 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 02 April 2026 to 09 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 03 April 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile Thursday 02 April 2026 Research as a Service (RaaS) hosted a webinar titled “AI in Action, How ASX Companies Are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence” with three small cap CEO’s presenting

3 – The Short Report – 02 Apr 2026 Thursday 02 April 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Guzman y Gomez’s Burrito Surprise Bites Shorters Thursday 09 April 2026 Guzman y Gomez silenced the naysayers with a more positive Australian sales update for the March quarter, sending shorters scrambling and brokers lifting forecasts

5 – Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World Thursday 09 April 2026 Underneath the Middle East quagmire, the world is changing and ASX technology stocks are at the centre of tomorrow’s new landscape

6 – Rudi’s View: Strategists Touting Opportunities Thursday 02 April 2026 Share market strategists are looking beyond the short-term, as the war in Iran is not expected to last beyond month’s end

7 – The Market In Numbers – 4 Apr 2026 Saturday 04 April 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 02-04-26 Tuesday 07 April 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Assessing Real Estate’s AI Future Thursday 09 April 2026 AI impacts on real estate assets are expected to be multi-functional, both positive efficiency/growth as well as disruptive depending on end user demand

10 – In Brief: Bell Financial, Pinnacle & Computershare Thursday 02 April 2026 Bell Financial Group offers a growth pathway to more resilient and recurring revenue growth, Metrics private credit is dissected re Pinnacle and risks of tokenisation disruption for Computershare

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