The Market In Numbers – 11 Apr 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 11 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13181.440 2.16% 2.09% 2.09% -2.71% 4.59% All Ordinaries 9155.80 4.34% 5.43% 5.43% 1.48% 4.36% S&P ASX 200 8960.60 4.44% 5.65% 5.65% 2.83% 4.90% S&P ASX 300 8887.80 4.48% 5.66% 5.66% 2.36% 4.88% Communication Services 1722.30 1.10% 1.77% 1.77% -1.06% -7.05% Consumer Discretionary 3516.60 3.81% 4.48% 4.48% -11.93% -15.12% Consumer Staples 12710.60 -0.17% 1.34% 1.34% 9.41% 4.88% Energy 10943.30 -3.87% -3.73% -3.73% 30.81% 26.15% Financials 10063.10 6.59% 8.32% 8.32% 7.78% 5.60% Health Care 27889.60 1.24% 0.60% 0.60% -17.46% -32.96% Industrials 8107.00 2.64% 3.00% 3.00% -3.78% -2.55% Info Technology 1585.50 2.45% 1.84% 1.84% -26.40% -45.34% Materials 23563.00 6.16% 8.24% 8.24% 11.56% 48.59% Real Estate 3429.40 4.85% 4.81% 4.81% -13.53% -12.04% Utilities 10461.00 -0.84% -0.15% -0.15% 8.32% 14.43% A-REITs 1588.00 5.03% 5.33% 5.33% -13.02% -11.33% All Technology Index 2635.90 3.87% 3.56% 3.56% -22.39% -34.82% Banks 4485.70 6.90% 9.02% 9.02% 10.26% 11.51% Gold Index 18858.90 9.20% 13.21% 13.21% 1.00% 63.18% Metals & Mining 8180.10 6.54% 8.54% 8.54% 12.57% 56.68%

The World

Index 11 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10600.53 1.57% 4.17% 4.17% 6.64% 21.00% DAX30 23803.95 2.74% 4.96% 4.96% -2.80% -0.44% Hang Seng 25893.54 3.09% 4.46% 4.46% 0.15% 7.57% Nikkei 225 56924.11 7.15% 11.48% 11.48% 13.08% 40.60% NZ50 13181.440 2.16% 2.09% 2.09% -2.71% 4.59% DJIA 47916.57 3.04% 3.40% 3.40% -0.93% 8.67% S&P500 6816.89 3.56% 4.42% 4.42% -1.15% 9.86% Nasdaq Comp 22902.90 4.68% 6.08% 6.08% -2.20% 12.44%

Metals & Minerals

Index 11 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4791.50 2.39% 5.58% 5.58% 9.24% 45.10% Silver (oz) 75.49 3.52% 7.68% 7.68% -3.11% 108.53% Copper (lb) 5.7538 3.05% 4.90% 4.90% 1.26% 12.92% Aluminium (lb) 1.5638 -0.63% 0.44% 0.44% 16.92% 32.62% Nickel (lb) 7.7246 0.80% 0.12% 0.12% 3.17% 13.27% Zinc (lb) 1.5115 2.09% 4.08% 4.08% 8.46% 19.72% Uranium (lb) weekly 84.50 1.50% 1.50% 1.50% 3.05% 7.44% Iron Ore (t) 106.27 -1.10% -0.05% -0.05% -0.80% 12.47%

Energy

Index 11 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 98.23 -11.93% -6.43% -6.43% 71.07% 49.92% Brent Crude 96.50 -11.66% -11.21% -11.21% 58.59% 44.46%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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