ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 15 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.072
|84.62%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.565
|-9.28%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.470
|11.26%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|20.560
|-6.84%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.450
|9.55%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.530
|-4.53%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.720
|9.09%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.750
|-4.37%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|12.300
|8.85%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.800
|-4.21%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.170
|7.96%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.310
|-4.06%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.140
|7.90%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|6.520
|-3.98%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.520
|7.23%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.420
|-3.93%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.750
|6.88%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.500
|-3.64%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.060
|6.84%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.250
|-3.49%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.800
|6.67%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|1.460
|5.80%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.730
|-2.89%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.280
|5.76%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.230
|-2.77%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.015
|5.73%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|7.640
|-2.55%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.570
|5.58%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|2.290
|-2.55%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.870
|5.33%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.390
|-2.53%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.300
|5.26%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|33.130
|-2.42%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.800
|5.26%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|33.160
|-2.36%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.620
|5.10%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|19.490
|-2.35%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.730
|4.99%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.060
|-2.35%
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