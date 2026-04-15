ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 15 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.072 84.62% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.565 -9.28% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.470 11.26% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.560 -6.84% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.450 9.55% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.530 -4.53% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.720 9.09% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.750 -4.37% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 12.300 8.85% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.800 -4.21% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.170 7.96% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.310 -4.06% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.140 7.90% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.520 -3.98% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.520 7.23% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.420 -3.93% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.750 6.88% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.500 -3.64% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.060 6.84% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.250 -3.49% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.800 6.67% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.460 5.80% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.730 -2.89% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.280 5.76% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.230 -2.77% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.015 5.73% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 7.640 -2.55% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.570 5.58% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.290 -2.55% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.870 5.33% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.390 -2.53% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.300 5.26% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.130 -2.42% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.800 5.26% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 33.160 -2.36% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.620 5.10% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 19.490 -2.35% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.730 4.99% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.060 -2.35%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms