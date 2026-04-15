PR NewsWire | Apr 15 2026

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SYDNEY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Nexon Asia Pacific (Nexon), today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.



Nexon Asia Pacific joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Nexon supports organisations to strengthen their cyber resilience by combining deep domain expertise with Microsoft’s advanced security technologies, including Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Defender. The company focuses on delivering clear, reliable outcomes across threat protection, identity security, and compliance, enabling clients to operate with confidence in a constantly evolving risk environment.

Nexon’s subscription-based Nexon Cyber service plans provide defined service delivery, agreed service levels, and measurable outcomes. This ensures that core protection across even the most complex environments is maintained through a consistent baseline of visibility and defense.

Nexon’s admission to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association reflects the quality and consistency of the work its security teams deliver every day. It reinforces that Nexon’s solutions align with Microsoft’s highest standards and that its security services integrate seamlessly with the technologies clients rely on. This recognition strengthens the trust placed in Nexon and validates the expertise behind the protection it provides.

"Being welcomed into MISA is a meaningful milestone for Nexon. It reflects the care, consistency, and integrity our teams bring to every security engagement," said Saba Maroun, Chief Customer Services Officer at Nexon Asia Pacific. "For our clients, this membership provides reassurance that the services we deliver are grounded in deep expertise and validated by Microsoft. Security and trust sit at the centre of everything we do, and this recognition strengthens our commitment to supporting organisations with solutions they can depend on."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like Nexon, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, & security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Nexon Asia Pacific:

Nexon Asia Pacific (Nexon) is an award-winning digital & IT services partner for mid-market, enterprise & government organisations across Australia. We have a uniquely broad suite of solutions to service clients who require end-to-end capabilities coupled with specialist expertise in security, cloud, and digital solutions.

Our end-to-end solutions help clients to solve problems, address frictions, and accelerate growth. Committed to the highest standards of responsiveness, competency, and transparency, Nexon is built on a unique client care model that is fueled by continuous feedback. With 600+ staff, we employ some of the country’s most experienced consultants and empower teams to make decisions that accelerate change for client organisations.

As a certified and accredited local and state government provider, CREST, and ISO-certified, Nexon partners with world-class technology vendors to deliver innovative solutions and service excellence.

We help our clients move from a position of being overwhelmed to empowerment, looking forward to a more agile and digital future.

nexon.com.au

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