Treasure Chest: Whitehaven Coal

Treasure Chest | Apr 15 2026

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is 'Whitehaven Coal'.

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

Morgan Stanley

The subject: 

Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)).

While hopes for a peace settlement in the Middle East war and easing energy supply pressures persist, Morgan Stanley has become the latest broker to upgrade thermal coal price forecasts, driven by ongoing gas-to-coal switching in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Europe amid the relative price advantage over gas.

Thermal coal price forecasts are on the rise

Thermal coal price forecasts rise

More info:

Morgan Stanley has joined Macquarie and UBS in adopting a far more upbeat outlook on thermal coal, particularly as uncertainty lingers over the extent of the energy supply shock emanating from war in the Middle East.

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