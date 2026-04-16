ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 16 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|21.310
|12.45%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.365
|-10.98%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|44.900
|12.36%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|13.130
|-5.27%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.050
|11.41%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|157.050
|-5.06%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.450
|10.27%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|54.000
|-4.42%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|7.120
|9.20%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|28.000
|-4.27%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|81.860
|9.00%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|13.850
|-4.15%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.070
|8.95%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.490
|-4.04%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|148.880
|8.34%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|27.720
|-3.65%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.260
|8.33%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|178.110
|-2.77%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.160
|7.79%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.110
|-2.76%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.595
|7.21%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|18.540
|-2.52%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.310
|7.12%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|7.450
|-2.49%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|15.370
|7.11%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|43.410
|-2.49%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|16.470
|7.02%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.000
|-2.44%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|2.450
|6.99%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.420
|-2.42%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.920
|6.96%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.630
|-2.42%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.690
|6.83%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|55.840
|-2.41%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.550
|6.80%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|11.830
|-2.39%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|25.660
|6.78%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.250
|-2.34%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.050
|6.49%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.800
|-2.31%
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