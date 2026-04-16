ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 16 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.310 12.45% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.365 -10.98% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 44.900 12.36% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.130 -5.27% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.050 11.41% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 157.050 -5.06% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.450 10.27% DPM – DPM METALS INC 54.000 -4.42% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.120 9.20% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 28.000 -4.27% XRO – XERO LIMITED 81.860 9.00% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 13.850 -4.15% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.070 8.95% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 14.490 -4.04% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 148.880 8.34% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 27.720 -3.65% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.260 8.33% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 178.110 -2.77% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.160 7.79% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.110 -2.76% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.595 7.21% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 18.540 -2.52% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.310 7.12% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 7.450 -2.49% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 15.370 7.11% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 43.410 -2.49% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.470 7.02% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.000 -2.44% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.450 6.99% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.420 -2.42% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.920 6.96% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.630 -2.42% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.690 6.83% AMC – AMCOR PLC 55.840 -2.41% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.550 6.80% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 11.830 -2.39% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 25.660 6.78% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.250 -2.34% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.050 6.49% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.800 -2.31%

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