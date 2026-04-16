Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 16, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:58 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M ASK AUC CTM CU6 CWY DUR EML EMR FBU GHM (2) IOD LIC MHJ MM1 MSB OMA PYC QAN RMD STM TLX XRO

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $7.71

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden maintains its Underweight rating on a2 Milk Co and lowers the price target to NZ$9.20 from NZ$9.40 following a profit warning linked to supply chain disruptions.

The broker observes production backlogs, additional testing requirements for China and English-label products, and rising air freight costs stemming from the Middle East conflict are impacting near-term performance.

FY26 revenue guidance has been revised to low-to-mid double-digit growth, while EBITDA margins are forecast to contract to 14-14.5%.

Although brand momentum remains strong, the broker suggests the time and cost required to rebalance supply could extend beyond management's expectations.

Financial forecasts have been updated to reflect these headwinds, with earnings per share estimates reduced by -13% for FY26 and -9% for FY27.

This report was published on April 13, 2026.

Current Price is $7.71. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $9.03, suggesting upside of 18.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 19.45 cents and EPS of 24.85 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.03. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 60.39 cents and EPS of 29.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.0, implying annual growth of 19.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.4.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASK ABACUS STORAGE KING

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.36

Moelis rates ((ASK)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Moelis upgrades Abacus Storage King to Buy from Hold with an unchanged $1.59 target price.

The broker observes the current share price appears attractive following a recent sell-off, offering an implied cap rate of 6.4%.

Earnings estimates were slightly adjusted to account for a higher cost of debt, though dividend forecasts remain unchanged across the forecast period.

Yield is expected to grow as the company delivers on its $620m development pipeline and stabilises previously completed assets.

Commentary suggests potential internalisation of management functions could lead to corporate cost savings, though these are not yet incorporated into estimates.

This report was published on April 15, 2026.

Target price is $1.59 Current Price is $1.36 Difference: $0.225

If ASK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting upside of 13.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 6.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of -69.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.1, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUC AUSGOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.03

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AUC)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Ausgold has reported positive results from its expanded 54,000-metre drilling program at the 100%-owned Katanning Gold Project in Western Australia.

The program, which now utilises five drill rigs, has successfully completed over 46,000 metres of extensional and infill drilling to date.

High-grade intercepts from the Jinkas-White Dam deposit have reconciled above current resource grades, increasing confidence in converting resources to reserves and de-risking early production cash flows.

Commentary highlights strategically significant results also identified down-plunge repetitions of the White Dam lode, potentially expanding the overall resource inventory beyond the current 2.44Moz estimate.

The broker maintains its Speculative Buy rating and $3.45 price target as further results remain pending from the ongoing campaign.

This report was published on April 14, 2026.

Target price is $3.45 Current Price is $1.03 Difference: $2.415

If AUC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 233% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 34.50.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 51.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources