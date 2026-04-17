ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.330 13.66% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.330 -9.59% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 10.380 12.58% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 5.840 -8.75% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.660 10.92% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.069 -8.00% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.005 7.49% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 -6.80% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 63.540 7.08% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.660 -6.46% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.335 6.35% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.625 -5.30% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.200 6.28% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.430 -5.02% IGO – IGO LIMITED 9.250 5.96% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.000 -4.99% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 6.040 5.78% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.590 -4.44% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 7.140 5.00% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.685 -4.20% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 4.59% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.540 -3.79% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.820 4.46% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 2.900 -3.65% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 4.020 4.15% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.280 -3.65% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.490 4.04% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.310 -3.64% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.090 3.76% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.665 -3.62% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.800 3.67% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 96.490 -3.50% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.590 3.58% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.950 -3.42% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.940 3.41% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.285 -3.39% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.150 3.37% REH – REECE LIMITED 12.710 -3.20% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.590 3.31% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.570 -2.97%

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