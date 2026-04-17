Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Apr 2026

Weekly Reports | 12:06 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [0] => ((WBC))
            [1] => ((QAN))
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [0] => WBC
            [1] => QAN
        )

)
List StockArray ( [0] => WBC [1] => QAN )

This story features WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION, and other companies.
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WBC
The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-RBA Deputy Governor Hauser noted Australia’s reliance on imported oil despite being a net energy exporter, with ANZ Bank highlighting the highest per capita diesel use globally –one word, “ouch”– with higher fuel prices triggering a potential “real income shock”.

-Goldman Sachs now expects back-to-back 25bp RBA rate hikes in May and June to 4.6%, with no rate cuts until 1H27, while downgrading GDP growth to 1.3% y/y and lifting inflation to 3.9% y/y post Iran war.

-The domestic economy faces a double whammy of rising rates and fuel costs, with Citi downgrading discretionary retailers.

-The ASX200 is down around -0.6% over five days and is circa -3% below its 52-week high, with a clear rotation under the surface.

-Technology rallied some 13% while financials fell around -3% following Westpac’s ((WBC)) update, with analysts questioning the bank’s earnings durability.

-US markets staged a sharp “V”-shaped recovery post Iran ceasefire, led by Nasdaq on short covering and buying in sold-off technology and software stocks.

-The Nasdaq has now posted 12 consecutive gains, its longest streak since 2009.

-Israel-Lebanon ceasefire has begun, with pressure on Iran via the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz expected to drive negotiations. Well, that is the hope, anyway.

-The focus now shifts to the ongoing US quarterly earnings season, and Australian earnings, with outlook statements and guidance critical to earnings forecasts.

-Early downgrades have emerged, particularly in energy-exposed names like Qantas Airways ((QAN)), no doubt more will be forthcoming. The longer the energy crisis, the higher the risk to current earnings estimates.

-Markets appear to be looking through the Strait of Hormuz impasse, taking a glass half full view, at least for now.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Alisa and Lysandra Fraser put al.ive skincare brand up for sale

-Hugh van Cuylenburg explores sale of Resilience Project

-Zen Energy in exclusive sale talks with Swiss buyer

-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) considers UK divestment

-Radiology Partners linked to potential I-MED bid ahead of IPO

-Dexus ((DXS)) faces legal dispute over Melbourne Airport stake information

-Cannon-Brookes backs Atlassian after -$37b valuation fall

-Qantas Airways ((QAN)) nears Project Sunrise A350 testing and plans celestial themed aircraft names

-General Atlantic weighs $1b plus IPO for Mable, an aged and disability care platform

-Brambles ((BXB)) faces potential $100m plus shareholder payout

-Ventia Services Group ((VNT)) under pressure from telco exposure

A2 Milk ((A2M)) downgrades earnings outlook on supply chain issues

-Pro Medicus ((PME)) announces a $37m renewal contract with Northwestern Medecine.

-Private equity firms targeting Green Cross Health GP clinics as healthcare deal activity lifts

-Corrs Chambers Westgarth dealing with fallout from Cosette–Mayne Pharma deal collapse affecting client relationships

-Strong capital inflows targeting Australian energy assets as Rio Tinto ((RIO)) explores power asset sales

-Altered Capital linked to potential transaction involving Fletcher Building ((FBU)) residential division amid subdued investor demand

-Horizon Nexus expanding nationally through acquisitions of Perth and Brisbane accounting firms

-Amtek Corporation being readied for sale with interest from strategic and private equity buyers

-David Jones delaying supplier payments as part of cost reduction and turnaround strategy

-Bruce McWilliam builds 5.3% stake in Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) with $14m investment

-Carmakers shifting towards range-extended EVs to improve range and compete with Chinese manufacturers

-Australia faces heightened cybersecurity risk due to delayed access to Anthropic AI model

-WA Premier considering expansion of Perth Mint into rare earths processing to strengthen supply chains

-Used EV sales rise 138% as higher fuel prices linked to Middle East tensions drive demand

-Yancoal ((YAL)) will buy 80% of private equity-owned Kestrel coal mine for US$1.8bn

-Angus Aitken lifts stake in ARN Media ((A1N)) amid Kyle Sandilands legal dispute

-Potentia Capital’s Storypark acquires Xap to expand edtech and childcare software platform

-Ashurst and Perkins Coie approve merger to form $3.9b global law firm

-BlinkLab raises funds to support clinical trials for smartphone diagnostics

-Cuscal ((CCL)) launches equity raise to fund Paymark acquisition in New Zealand

-Neurizon Therapeutics ((NUZ)) launches $11.3m shortfall raise after weak rights issue uptake

-Dual-track IPO and sale strategies return as ASX conditions improve

-SiteMinder ((SDR)) rolls out AI tools amid share price decline and tech recovery

-Armaguard delays regulator submission of pricing model due to cost concerns

-Kelly+Partners CEO faces margin calls after share-backed borrowing

-Domain launches drone-powered 3D property listings to boost competitiveness

-Westpac ((WBC)) lifts bad debt buffers as fuel costs and volatility pressure earnings

-Chinese steel mills ease restrictions on BHP Group’s ((BHP)) iron ore purchases after dispute

-Pay.com.au delays IPO and raises $20m privately amid market volatility

-EQT plans dual ASX/NZX IPO of Metlifecare amid strong retirement sector demand

–Explosions at Viva Energy’s ((VEA)) Geelong refinery has firefighters battling a large blaze

-Tanarra Capital takes control of Landchecker to support expansion in proptech

-CleanPeak Energy, backed by KKR, to grow via acquisition of Sustainable Energy Infrastructure

-RadPartners emerges as bidder for I-MED ahead of potential $3b deal or IPO

-InterContinental Energy seeks new funding for $100b WA hydrogen project

-CommBank ((CBA)) exposed to risk after lenders reject Accolade Wines refinancing proposal

-Uber investing more than $10b in autonomous vehicles to compete in robotaxi market

-Virgin Australia ((VGN)) maintains FY26 outlook, hedging supports profits but fuel cost risks expected to rise after June

-Australian defense spending is being boosted by $53bn over the next decade

-Private equity manager Axight is buying a stake in La Trobe Financial from Brookfield’s private equity arm, in a deal valuing the non-bank lender at $3bn.

-Grant Thornton Australia sale nearing completion with US-led bidders

-Gresham Partners prepares sale of One Investment Group amid buyer interest

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) conference to feature 123 companies and major energy CEOs

-Blackmores invests in BiomeBank to expand into gut microbiome therapies

-PEP refinances Modern Star with $500m deal to reduce costs and return capital

-PwC Australia lifts partner pay supported by AI-driven efficiencies

-ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) offers incentives including cash and rate cuts to retain mortgage customers

-Calls increase for ACCC probe into Woolworths Group ((WOW)) and Coles Group ((COL)) over salmon sourcing practices

-Coal financing in Australia rebounds as lenders return and borrowing costs fall

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of upcoming events, see FNArena’s Corporate Calendar:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

QAN WBC

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: QAN - QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WBC - WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Apr 2026

12:06 PM - Weekly Reports
2
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-04-26

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 April 2026

10:45 AM - Weekly Reports
4
The Short Report – 17 Apr 2026

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Beetaloo Energy, Omega Oil & Gas, IODM

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-04-2026

Apr 03 2026 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-03-2026

Mar 25 2026 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-03-2026

Mar 18 2026 - Australia
4
When Might Northern Star’s Woes End?

Mar 18 2026 - Commodities
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 23, 2026

Mar 23 2026 - Daily Market Reports
6
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 March 2026

Mar 27 2026 - Weekly Reports