Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 April 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news stories from 09 April 2026 to 16 April 2026.
Our top ten news from 09 April 2026 to 16 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines
Thursday 16 April 2026
ASIC has launched a reporting compliance blitz, handing out over $1.1 million in fines to three public companies in a single day for transparency failures, while maintaining a $150 million capital charge on ASX Limited until operational resilience milestones are met
2 – Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World
Thursday 09 April 2026
Underneath the Middle East quagmire, the world is changing and ASX technology stocks are at the centre of tomorrow’s new landscape
3 – Guzman y Gomez’s Burrito Surprise Bites Shorters
Thursday 09 April 2026
Guzman y Gomez silenced the naysayers with a more positive Australian sales update for the March quarter, sending shorters scrambling and brokers lifting forecasts
4 – Assessing Real Estate’s AI Future
Thursday 09 April 2026
AI impacts on real estate assets are expected to be multi-functional, both positive efficiency/growth as well as disruptive depending on end user demand
5 – Ridley Fertilised For Growth
Monday 13 April 2026
Agricultural company Ridley Corp is set for solid earnings growth from its recently acquired fertiliser business along with growth in its legacy businesses
6 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-04-26
Monday 13 April 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
7 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 13-04-2026
Monday 13 April 2026
FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data
8 – The Short Report – 10 Apr 2026
Friday 10 April 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
9 – Pexa Sentiment Sours Over Regulatory Cloud
Thursday 09 April 2026
Analysts’ assessments vary markedly on the impact on Pexa Group from potential regulatory reform
10 – Uranium Week: Buyers Turn To Term Market
Tuesday 14 April 2026
Amidst the ongoing geopolitical and energy uncertainty, U308 buyers are focused on the term market for securing price and supply certainty