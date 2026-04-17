Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 April 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news stories from 09 April 2026 to 16 April 2026.

Our top ten news from 09 April 2026 to 16 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines Thursday 16 April 2026 ASIC has launched a reporting compliance blitz, handing out over $1.1 million in fines to three public companies in a single day for transparency failures, while maintaining a $150 million capital charge on ASX Limited until operational resilience milestones are met

2 – Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World Thursday 09 April 2026 Underneath the Middle East quagmire, the world is changing and ASX technology stocks are at the centre of tomorrow’s new landscape

3 – Guzman y Gomez’s Burrito Surprise Bites Shorters Thursday 09 April 2026 Guzman y Gomez silenced the naysayers with a more positive Australian sales update for the March quarter, sending shorters scrambling and brokers lifting forecasts

4 – Assessing Real Estate’s AI Future Thursday 09 April 2026 AI impacts on real estate assets are expected to be multi-functional, both positive efficiency/growth as well as disruptive depending on end user demand

5 – Ridley Fertilised For Growth Monday 13 April 2026 Agricultural company Ridley Corp is set for solid earnings growth from its recently acquired fertiliser business along with growth in its legacy businesses

6 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-04-26 Monday 13 April 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

7 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 13-04-2026 Monday 13 April 2026 FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

8 – The Short Report – 10 Apr 2026 Friday 10 April 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

9 – Pexa Sentiment Sours Over Regulatory Cloud Thursday 09 April 2026 Analysts’ assessments vary markedly on the impact on Pexa Group from potential regulatory reform

10 – Uranium Week: Buyers Turn To Term Market Tuesday 14 April 2026 Amidst the ongoing geopolitical and energy uncertainty, U308 buyers are focused on the term market for securing price and supply certainty

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