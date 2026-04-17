Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 April 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news stories from 09 April 2026 to 16 April 2026.

Our top ten news from 09 April 2026 to 16 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Thursday 16 April 2026

ASIC has launched a reporting compliance blitz, handing out over $1.1 million in fines to three public companies in a single day for transparency failures, while maintaining a $150 million capital charge on ASX Limited until operational resilience milestones are met

2 – Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World

Thursday 09 April 2026

Underneath the Middle East quagmire, the world is changing and ASX technology stocks are at the centre of tomorrow’s new landscape

3 – Guzman y Gomez’s Burrito Surprise Bites Shorters

Thursday 09 April 2026

Guzman y Gomez silenced the naysayers with a more positive Australian sales update for the March quarter, sending shorters scrambling and brokers lifting forecasts

4 – Assessing Real Estate’s AI Future

Thursday 09 April 2026

AI impacts on real estate assets are expected to be multi-functional, both positive efficiency/growth as well as disruptive depending on end user demand

5 – Ridley Fertilised For Growth

Monday 13 April 2026

Agricultural company Ridley Corp is set for solid earnings growth from its recently acquired fertiliser business along with growth in its legacy businesses

6 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-04-26

Monday 13 April 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

7 – Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 13-04-2026

Monday 13 April 2026

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data

8 – The Short Report – 10 Apr 2026

Friday 10 April 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

9 – Pexa Sentiment Sours Over Regulatory Cloud

Thursday 09 April 2026

Analysts’ assessments vary markedly on the impact on Pexa Group from potential regulatory reform

10 – Uranium Week: Buyers Turn To Term Market

Tuesday 14 April 2026

Amidst the ongoing geopolitical and energy uncertainty, U308 buyers are focused on the term market for securing price and supply certainty

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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