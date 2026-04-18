The Market In Numbers – 18 Apr 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 18 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12905.670 -2.09% -0.05% -0.05% -4.74% 2.40% All Ordinaries 9168.70 0.14% 5.58% 5.58% 1.62% 4.51% S&P ASX 200 8946.90 -0.15% 5.48% 5.48% 2.67% 4.74% S&P ASX 300 8877.70 -0.11% 5.54% 5.54% 2.25% 4.76% Communication Services 1750.50 1.64% 3.44% 3.44% 0.56% -5.53% Consumer Discretionary 3456.90 -1.70% 2.70% 2.70% -13.43% -16.56% Consumer Staples 12526.00 -1.45% -0.13% -0.13% 7.82% 3.36% Energy 10874.00 -0.63% -4.34% -4.34% 29.99% 25.35% Financials 9849.60 -2.12% 6.03% 6.03% 5.50% 3.36% Health Care 27964.50 0.27% 0.87% 0.87% -17.24% -32.78% Industrials 7982.40 -1.54% 1.42% 1.42% -5.26% -4.04% Info Technology 1791.00 12.96% 15.04% 15.04% -16.86% -38.26% Materials 23965.90 1.71% 10.09% 10.09% 13.46% 51.13% Real Estate 3527.30 2.85% 7.80% 7.80% -11.07% -9.52% Utilities 10457.70 -0.03% -0.18% -0.18% 8.28% 14.40% A-REITs 1632.60 2.81% 8.28% 8.28% -10.58% -8.84% All Technology Index 2899.10 9.99% 13.90% 13.90% -14.64% -28.31% Banks 4295.20 -4.25% 4.39% 4.39% 5.57% 6.78% Gold Index 18552.40 -1.63% 11.37% 11.37% -0.65% 60.53% Metals & Mining 8344.00 2.00% 10.71% 10.71% 14.82% 59.82%

The World

Index 18 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10667.63 0.63% 4.83% 4.83% 7.31% 21.76% DAX30 24702.24 3.77% 8.92% 8.92% 0.86% 3.32% Hang Seng 26160.33 1.03% 5.54% 5.54% 1.18% 8.67% Nikkei 225 58475.90 2.73% 14.52% 14.52% 16.16% 44.43% NZ50 12905.670 -2.09% -0.05% -0.05% -4.74% 2.40% DJIA 49447.43 3.19% 6.70% 6.70% 2.23% 12.14% S&P500 7126.06 4.54% 9.15% 9.15% 3.33% 14.84% Nasdaq Comp 24468.48 6.84% 13.33% 13.33% 4.48% 20.12%

Metals & Minerals

Index 18 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4810.90 0.40% 6.01% 6.01% 9.68% 45.68% Silver (oz) 78.46 3.93% 11.91% 11.91% 0.69% 116.72% Copper (lb) 6.0355 4.90% 10.04% 10.04% 6.22% 18.45% Aluminium (lb) 1.6536 5.74% 6.21% 6.21% 23.63% 40.23% Nickel (lb) 8.1987 6.14% 6.27% 6.27% 9.50% 20.23% Zinc (lb) 1.5542 2.83% 7.02% 7.02% 11.52% 23.10% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.50 1.18% 2.70% 2.70% 4.27% 8.71% Iron Ore (t) 107.11 0.79% 0.74% 0.74% -0.02% 13.36%

Energy

Index 18 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 93.19 -5.13% -11.23% -11.23% 62.30% 42.23% Brent Crude 98.32 1.89% -9.53% -9.53% 61.58% 47.19%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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