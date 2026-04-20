ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 20 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.535 8.80% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 11.580 -9.46% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 29.900 6.63% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.307 -6.97% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.740 6.51% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.360 -6.72% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.582 6.17% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 11.050 -6.51% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.725 5.84% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.190 -6.01% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.660 5.60% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.650 -5.44% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.057 5.17% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.030 -5.14% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 70.840 4.70% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.627 -5.00% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.695 4.51% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.040 -4.55% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.810 4.20% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.066 -4.35% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 10.780 3.85% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 92.360 -4.28% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.670 3.67% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.665 -4.19% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.865 3.62% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.940 -4.13% AMC – AMCOR PLC 58.010 3.52% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 5.655 -3.99% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.020 3.44% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.010 -3.83% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 14.760 3.43% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 19.910 -3.77% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.780 3.40% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.365 -3.64% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.305 3.28% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 41.085 -3.44% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.692 3.28% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.820 -3.37% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.795 3.27% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.325 -2.99%

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