ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 20 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.535
|8.80%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|11.580
|-9.46%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|29.900
|6.63%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.307
|-6.97%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.740
|6.51%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.360
|-6.72%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.582
|6.17%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|11.050
|-6.51%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.725
|5.84%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.190
|-6.01%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.660
|5.60%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.650
|-5.44%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.057
|5.17%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.030
|-5.14%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|70.840
|4.70%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.627
|-5.00%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.695
|4.51%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.040
|-4.55%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.810
|4.20%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.066
|-4.35%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|10.780
|3.85%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|92.360
|-4.28%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.670
|3.67%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.665
|-4.19%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.865
|3.62%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.940
|-4.13%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|58.010
|3.52%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|5.655
|-3.99%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|21.020
|3.44%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.010
|-3.83%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.760
|3.43%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.910
|-3.77%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.780
|3.40%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.365
|-3.64%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.305
|3.28%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|41.085
|-3.44%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.692
|3.28%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|31.820
|-3.37%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.795
|3.27%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.325
|-2.99%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On