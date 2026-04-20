Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 20, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:16 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

29M (2) A1M (2) AMP AON ARB ASK AT4 BOE (2) BTL CNU CY5 DUR DVP EVN (2) FBU HGO HLO KCN KYP (2) NIC NWL (2) OBM (2) RCL RML SDR SNZ SOM TGN TLX TPG VGN VKA WC8

AON APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED

Tungsten - Overnight Price: $0.07

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AON)) as No Rating (-1) -

Canaccord Genuity has published a sector update on emerging tungsten companies, identifying structural deficits supported by strong price action.

The broker observes Rotterdam pricing for tungsten is up 350% year-to-date, driven by Chinese export controls and increasing demand from aerospace and defense applications.

Chinese market dominance of approximately 80% has seen tungsten classified as a critical mineral across the US, EU, and Japan.

Apollo Minerals is focused on restarting the Couflens tungsten-gold project in Southern France.

The broker notes this site was historically one of the highest-grade tungsten mines in the world.

No rating or price target is provided as this stock is not actively covered by the broker.

This report was published on April 16, 2026.

Current Price is $0.07. Target price not assessed.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $20.69

Jarden rates ((ARB)) as Initiation of coverage with Neutral (3) -

Jarden initiates coverage on ARB Corp with a Neutral rating and $20.70 target price.

The broker observes that while the company represents a high-quality, vertically integrated business, the near-term outlook remains challenging due to weak domestic consumer confidence and surging diesel prices.

Revenue growth in the US has been a bright spot, yet sustaining this momentum may be difficult given significant foreign exchange headwinds and tougher comparisons in the second half of FY26.

Domestically, underlying vehicle volumes have slowed further in the third quarter of 2026, presenting downside risk to consensus expectations, the broker argues.

The current valuation appears to already price in a consensus earnings cut of more than -10%, on the broker's assessment.

This report was published on April 15, 2026.

Target price is $20.70 Current Price is $20.69 Difference: $0.01

If ARB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $28.06, suggesting upside of 40.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 67.60 cents and EPS of 102.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.4, implying annual growth of -9.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 65.30 cents and EPS of 108.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 119.3, implying annual growth of 12.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASK ABACUS STORAGE KING

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.41

Shaw and Partners rates ((ASK)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

The broker upgrades Abacus Storage King to Buy from Hold with a $1.65 target price following recent share price weakness.

The analysts examine the growth outlook ahead of the potential transfer of management to Abacus Storage King from Abacus Group, which could lead to a divestment of the latter's 19.7% stake in the storage REIT.

Following the expected takeover of National Storage REIT ((NSR)) in May, commentary highlights the REIT will offer the only pure-play listed exposure to the Australian self-storage sector.

Internal portfolio mapping indicates an incremental $40-45m in EBITDA growth through FY32, representing a 35% increase.

The stock trades at a -22% discount to FY27 NTA, significantly wider than the -15% discount for the broader A-REIT index, on the broker's assessment.

This report was published on April 17, 2026.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.41 Difference: $0.24

If ASK meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting upside of 8.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of -69.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 6.40 cents and EPS of 6.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.1, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources