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Australian biotechs are successfully turning promising science into a scalable, repeatable, commercial system. This 'industrialisation' can be highly beneficial for shareholders.

At face value, the healthcare sector in Australia is now the persistent underperformer post-covid

The sector is dominated by few large caps, but equally offers multiple smaller cap success stories

Australia is growing into a force to be reckoned with in the global biopharmaceutical market

Risk from failure remains tangible, as also shown through unexpected disasters at Immutep and Opthea

By Omega Ukama

Just as the 1920s saw the birth of modern pharmaceuticals through industrial-scale chemistry, the 2020s are witnessing the quiet industrialisation of biotechnology.

This time, the assembly line is molecular, driven by new technologies and the precision of targeted treatments.

While the broader S&P/ASX200 Health Care Index has faced strong headwinds, a specific group of Australian innovators is breaking away from the wider market trend.

Beneath the surface of underperforming giants like CSL and Cochlear, a new "post-consensus" era is emerging on the ASX.

Companies like Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) and Clarity Pharmaceuticals ((CU6)) are becoming commercial-stage disruptors.

Here is how Australia has become a hub for the next major growth engine in health care investment portfolios.

From Seeing to Curing

No single category better explains the biotech industrialisation trend than radiopharmaceuticals, medicines that use radioactive materials to both image and destroy tumours with remarkable precision.

The idea of combining diagnosis and therapy in one platform is not new, but the scale at which Australian companies are now doing this is genuinely novel.

Telix Pharmaceuticals is the leader. What began as a small Melbourne-based developer is today a company generating $1.2bn in annual revenue. Its full-year 2025 results showed revenue of US$803.8m, up 56%, with -US$157.1m reinvested into developing new treatments and precision medicine.

The engine of this growth has been Illuccix, Telix's imaging agent for prostate cancer. It has secured approvals from the FDA in the US, Health Canada, Australia's TGA, and multiple European regulators.

However, the investment story has shifted decisively toward treatment. Early 2026 data confirmed Telix's therapy for prostate cancer, TLX591-Tx, was safe and could be combined with existing standard treatments. Early results suggest this approach may offer advantages in targeting tumours.

Telix is also moving into earlier diagnosis. A new trial aims to use its imaging technology before a biopsy is performed, shifting the company from treating late-stage patients to helping with early detection, which would dramatically expand its potential market.

The company has a strategic collaboration with Varian, which creates advantages that smaller competitors will struggle to match.

The company has guided for FY26 revenue of US$950–970m. Telix has shown, at scale, what Australian biotech industrialisation actually looks like.

Supply Chain Advantage

Clarity Pharmaceuticals holds a different but equally compelling position. While Telix has built its business on certain isotopes (gallium and lutetium), Clarity's platform uses a pair of copper isotopes, one for imaging (copper-64) and one for therapy (copper-67).

The company believes this offers better dose measurement, simpler logistics, and a stronger safety profile.

The investment case here hinges on logistics. Copper-64 has a longer half-life than competitors' isotopes, meaning it stays active longer. This allows Clarity to operate a centralised manufacturing model.

It has partnered with logistics giant Cardinal Health (a $50 billion company) to manufacture doses in a single facility in Indianapolis and ship them overnight to any hospital in the United States. For ASX investors, this industrial-scale partnership significantly reduces the risk around the question: "Can they actually deliver?"

Clarity's platform is broader than just prostate cancer. The company is also developing a pan-cancer approach targeting a protein found in many solid tumours, including glioblastoma, breast, colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers.

To support its planned growth, Clarity has secured isotope supply agreements with multiple US manufacturers. Clarity represents a high-confidence bet that copper will eventually replace gallium as the standard of care in this field.

Another earlier-stage player in this space is Radiopharm Theranostics ((RTP)).

It is advancing a pipeline of targeted therapies across multiple cancers, positioning itself in the same structural wave as Telix and Clarity but at an earlier point on the path to commercialisation.

For investors, Radiopharm Theranostics represents the venture-stage layer of the radiopharmaceutical story.