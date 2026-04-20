Tineco Heats Up Autumn With Up To 56% Off Amazon Range from the Global Leader In Hard Floor Cleaning

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SYDNEY, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Tineco, the world’s #1 leader in wet and dry hard floor cleaning, has today announced details of its Autumn Amazon sale commencing today, delivering Australians up to 56% off world-leading floorcare technology that makes it easier than ever to ditch the mop and bucket and upgrade the cleaning routine to include smarter, faster, more effective tools.



Tineco launches its Autumn Amazon Sale in Australia, offering up to 56% off smart, high-performance floor cleaning solutions.

With Autumn setting in and kids sports season kicking off this month, Aussie households are already experiencing more dirt, dust and mess being tracked into living spaces. As the #1 wet & dry floor cleaner brand on Amazon in Australia for three years running, Tineco’s range brings thoughtful design and a deep understanding of everyday cleaning needs.

From today through to May 3, 2026, Tineco is offering up to $500 OFF select models in its Amazon range that features Tineco’s proprietary HyperSteam, HyperStretch and FlashDry self-cleaning technologies. When combined, these features enhance the everyday cleaning routines of busy Aussie households, for a hygienic home environment.

Available via Amazon Australia, models include:

What makes Tineco floor cleaners stand out?

MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) Technology: Continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water while removing dirty water at high speed, helping prevent streaks and deliver a more hygienic, residue-free clean. This makes a significant difference in the effectiveness of the floor clean, with only clean water used at all times of the cleaning process.

Continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water while removing dirty water at high speed, helping prevent streaks and deliver a more hygienic, residue-free clean. This makes a significant difference in the effectiveness of the floor clean, with only clean water used at all times of the cleaning process. iLoop Smart Sensor Technology: Automatically detects dirt and adjusts suction power and water flow.

Automatically detects dirt and adjusts suction power and water flow. HyperStretch Technology: 180° lay-flat design that fully reclines to make it easy to get into hard-to-reach places – giving dust nowhere to hide.

180° lay-flat design that fully reclines to make it easy to get into hard-to-reach places – giving dust nowhere to hide. FlashDry Self-cleaning: With the push of one button the appliance cleans itself from the rollers to the brush in just 5 minutes.

With the push of one button the appliance cleans itself from the rollers to the brush in just 5 minutes. Hypersteam Technology: 140°C steam works to remove stains, bacteria, and naturally disinfect floors – providing a hygienic environment for kids and pets.

Further detail about Tineco’s models on sale via Amazon Australia, along with links to imagery are available below:

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 I NOW $399 (was $899) I Available from 20th April to 3rd May 2026 at Amazon Australia

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 cleans up wet and dry messes in one step and offers Dual-sided Edge Cleaning to get close up to skirtings and walls. Its 45° swivel design helps easily manoeuvre around furniture such as chairs and table legs and combined with a lay-flat design that reduces to just 13cm to get under low furniture, the Stretch S6 has daily spot cleaning covered. The inclusion of Tineco’s signature FlashDry self-cleaning system that uses 70° fresh water and air to clean and dry from the pipes to the rollers means hands-free maintenance and an appliance that is always at the ready for its next task.

FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch I NOW $799 (was $1,199) I Available from 20th April to 3rd May 2026 at Amazon Australia

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch is a 5-in-1 multi-function cleaner that features a SwitchPro Motor to switch between floor washer and vacuum for whole-house cleaning on the go. DualBlock Anti-Tangle design and ZeroTangle Brush design targets hair messes and pet fur with ease and prevents tangling. An upgraded FlashDry self-cleaning system uses fresh water heated to 85°C to effectively dissolve stains from the pipe to the brush roller after use and the 85°C hot air effectively dries every part of the machine.

FLOOR ONE S7 Artist I NOW $579 (was $899) I Available from 20th April to 3rd May 2026 at Amazon Australia

Boasting an elegant design, Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S7 Artist subtly blends into the aesthetic of modern homes while retaining high performance, effective deep cleaning with powerful 22kPa suction and a 50-min run time. Its ultra-slim lay-flat design means the appliance compresses to just 12.85cm to fit under beds and sofas, and DualBlock Anti-Tangle scrapers prevent hair tangling and clogging – ideal for homes with fur-friends sharing living areas. FlashDry self-cleaning also features in this model, giving consumers every reason to smile thanks to a value-packed deal.

FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam I NOW $599 (was $999) I Available from 20th April to 3rd May 2026 at Amazon Australia

Featuring Tineco’s premium HyperSteam Technology, the FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam uses super-heated steam (up to 140? and reaching the floor at no less than 99?) to dissolve stubborn grease, stains and sticky residue from floor surfaces. The 180° lay-flat design effortlessly reaches low areas, enabling the cleaning of hidden dust at heights as low as 13 cm. An 80-min run time allows for whole-house cleaning on a single charge and FlashDry self-cleaning makes post-use clean up quick and easy.

CARPET ONE Cruiser I NOW $699 (was $1,199) I Available from 20th April to 3rd May 2026 at Amazon Australia

The CARPET ONE Cruiser integrates SmoothPower Technology and bi-directional assist-wheels which improve maneuverability across carpeted surfaces. Combined with a repositioned water tank, less effort is required by the user to push and pull the appliance during the carpet cleaning process. It also incorporates clever high temperature PowerDry Technology that extracts water powerfully and dries washed carpets with 75°C heated air to accelerate the drying process. It reduces drying time by 50% or more compared to traditional models, helping to prevent mould and mildew and allowing carpeted areas to be used sooner. The CARPET ONE Cruiser includes additional cleaning tools for spot cleaning. For hands-free maintenance, the CARPET ONE Cruiser features FlashDry Technology – an automatic, two-minute self-cleaning cycle that flushes the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute 55°C flash drying cycle that completely dries each component, preventing odours. Plus, iLoop Smart Sensors to automatically adjust water flow and suction power based on the level of dirt and debris detected.

Tineco’s ongoing commitment to provide feature-rich and value-for-money cleaning solutions for consumers has led the company to be recognised as the #1 global leader in the household wet & dry floor cleaner category* for the fourth consecutive year by Euromonitor International, the world’s leading independent provider of strategic market research.

To learn more about Tineco’s Amazon range of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.amazon.com.au/tineco

ABOUT TINECO

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://au.tineco.com/

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of the brand & global retail sales volume (in units) of household wet & dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and debris thereafter. Based on research completed in March 2026.

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