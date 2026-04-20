Undervalued Kelsian Finds Its Way Back

Small Caps | 1:12 PM

Transport company Kelsian Group has suffered significant de-rating in past years but the issues that have bedevilled to company have now been addressed.

  • Kelsian Group's first half earnings beat market forecasts
  • The costly Marine & Tourism division has been sold, subject to approval
  • New global transport contracts offer opportunity
  • Analysts believe the market is not paying attention

By Greg Peel

Adelaide's Kelsian Group is Australia's largest bus services operator

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