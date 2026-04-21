ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.073 8.96% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 87.500 -8.33%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.760 6.52% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 5.340 -6.15%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.450 6.51% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.605 -5.47%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.335 6.35% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -5.08%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.565 5.61% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.425 -4.36%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.810 5.54% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.695 -3.97%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.050 5.40% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.575 -2.78%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.510 5.10% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.800 -2.78%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.325 4.84% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.310 -2.65%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 36.470 4.56% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.925 -2.63%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.150 4.20% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 20.500 -2.57%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.260 3.99% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.150 -2.54%
MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.790 3.95% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.280 -2.51%
YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.850 3.79% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.890 -2.48%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.940 3.79% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.410 -2.43%
MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.530 3.72% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.615 -2.42%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 102.410 3.59% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.835 -2.34%
CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.635 3.48% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 11.570 -2.20%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.100 3.29% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.210 -2.13%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.300 3.14% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 19.970 -2.06%

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