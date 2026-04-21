Australia’s Low Productivity Meets Energy Shock

Australia | 11:00 AM

Already struggling with low productivity and sagging consumer demand, the global energy crisis is further upping the pressure for corporate Australia.

Australian businesses are doubly challenged by low productivity and higher input costs

Margin pressures are tangible and might prove structural rather than temporary for some

Impacts are reverberating throughout the economy at large

Market will reprice those who can respond (winners) and separate those who cannot (losers)

By Lily Brown

The current energy shock is challenging Australia's growth prospects

Australia’s Productivity Problem Meets the Energy Shock: Why Corporate Margins Are Under Structural Pressure

Australia’s long-running productivity problem has moved from a background economic concern to a front-line earnings risk.

A renewed spike in global energy prices —driven by instability in the Middle East and tightening oil supply— is now colliding with structurally weak productivity growth, creating a margin squeeze that is beginning to surface across corporate Australia.

For investors, the implication is straightforward but underappreciated. This is not simply another input-cost cycle, but a structural test of whether companies can maintain margins in an environment where efficiency gains are limited and cost volatility is rising.

The result is what can be described as energy-productivity scissors: input costs are moving higher, while the ability to offset them through productivity improvements remains constrained. In that gap, margins are being compressed.

The energy shock meets a productivity ceiling

Australia’s productivity slowdown has been well documented, but its significance has changed in the current environment.

Labour productivity fell sharply in recent years, including a 3.7% decline in FY23, one of the largest falls on record. While conditions have stabilised, there has been no meaningful rebound in efficiency.

At the same time, energy prices have emerged as a source of volatility. Brent crude has seen sharp swings tied to Middle East risk, with analysts warning disruptions could sustain price pressure.

The interaction between these two forces is critical. When productivity is strong, cost shocks can be absorbed through efficiency gains. When it is weak, those same shocks flow directly into operating expenses.

Economist Stephen Walters has warned rising labour costs risk a “slow creep of inflation into the economy,” reinforcing how cost pressures can become embedded when productivity does not keep pace.

Cost pressure is now structural, not cyclical

The key shift in this cycle is not simply that costs are rising, but that companies have limited capacity to respond.

Energy-intensive sectors are feeling this most acutely. In mining, where diesel, electricity and processing costs are core inputs, higher energy prices are eroding the benefit of elevated commodity prices.

Major operators like BHP Group ((BHP)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) have flagged ongoing cost pressure, particularly across labour and energy, as a persistent feature of the operating environment.

The key pressure point is energy intensity. Mining is inherently energy-heavy: haul trucks, processing plants and rail logistics all rely heavily on diesel and electricity.

When fuel prices rise, the cost impact is immediate and difficult to fully mitigate in the short term. Unlike some industries, miners cannot simply reprice their product; they are price takers in global markets.

Rio Tinto’s Pilbara operations provide a clear example. While volumes remain strong, higher diesel usage —driven by deeper pits, longer haul distances and rising strip ratios— is lifting unit costs. In effect, more energy is required to extract each tonne of ore, just as energy itself becomes more expensive.

Agriculture faces a similar challenge. Fuel remains a significant component of operating costs across planting, harvesting and transport, meaning higher diesel prices translate quickly into margin pressure, particularly when combined with logistics constraints.

In logistics and retail, the transmission is even faster. Transport operators attempt to pass through higher fuel costs via surcharges, but recovery is rarely complete or immediate.

Retailers then absorb second-order effects through higher freight and supplier costs, which in turn compress margins or force price increases. Companies such as Woolworths Group ((WOW)) have highlighted cost pressures across supply chains, including energy and freight, as a key factor shaping earnings outcomes.

This dynamic highlights the broader point: energy costs are no longer isolated to energy-intensive sectors. They are propagating through the economy, affecting any business with physical supply chains.

What ties these sector pressures together is not just rising costs, but limited flexibility in how companies can respond in the short term.

Across mining, agriculture and logistics, energy has shifted from a manageable input to a volatile constraint. In each case, the immediate levers —price increases, cost pass-through, or incremental efficiency gains— are proving insufficient to fully offset the impact.

That shifts the problem from operational to strategic.

If the root issue is weak productivity, then the only durable solution is investment; in automation, electrification, data systems and process redesign that reduce energy intensity per unit of output.

In other words, companies must improve energy productivity, not just manage energy costs.

But this is where the cycle becomes more complex.