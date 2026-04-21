Relativity to Establish Singapore Entity, Expanding APAC Footprint

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News Summary:

Relativity plans to establish a Singapore entity in Q4, enabling local hiring to enhance its presence in Asia.

Adoption of RelativityOne and Relativity aiR continues to grow as APAC customers manage surging data volumes and increasing legal activity.

At RelFest Sydney, the company highlighted recent product innovations, including two new AI solutions currently in Advanced Access.

SYDNEY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced plans to establish a Singapore entity, enabling local hiring and expanding its presence in Asia. The company is targeting a fourth-quarter launch. The news, shared at RelFest Sydney, underscores Relativity’s continued investment in strengthening engagement with customers and partners across Asia Pacific.



Relativity

"At a time when data is exploding, AI is everywhere, and the conversation has shifted from ‘should we do this?’ to ‘how do we do it right?’ there’s no shortage of complexity," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "But the work doesn’t slow down, and the pipeline never pauses. At Relativity, we’ve built the AI platform for legal data intelligence — not as a tagline, but as the foundation of our company’s future. Every question our users ask, every challenge they tackle, shapes what we do and how we build — that’s what will drive us forward."

Supporting APAC organisations through data growth and complexity

As enterprise data volumes in APAC increase, organisations are facing greater challenges in managing investigations, compliance and risk-related demands. At the same time, evolving regulations and heightened disclosure obligations are placing strain on legal and compliance teams, particularly in cross-border matters.

These pressures are reflected in rising activity levels. Whistleblower reports in APAC increased approximately 26% from 2021 to 2024, while data security incidents in APAC increased more than 25% between 2024 and 2025. In Australia, freedom of information requests rose 25% in FY24-25.

Against this backdrop, Relativity continues to expand its capabilities to meet a broader range of legal data intelligence use cases. By embedding AI across its products and workflows, the company is empowering teams to surface critical insights sooner, helping them reach key decisions faster and deliver greater value to their clients.

At RelFest Sydney, Chief Product Officer Chris Brown highlighted how Relativity’s AI platform for legal data intelligence is helping organisations navigate rapid data growth and regional complexities.

"Relativity is embedding AI into how legal work gets done — from data to insight to action — with the scale and defensibility required in markets like Australia and around the world," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "RelativityOne is both a system of record, preserving data and institutional knowledge, and a system of action, enabling that knowledge to compound and drive outcomes across the platform."

Adoption of RelativityOne and Relativity aiR continues to increase as customers apply advanced capabilities to analyse complex datasets and manage large-scale productions. In ANZ, RelativityOne adoption increased 57% year over year, while Asia recorded a 46% increase over the same period. Across ANZ, documents reviewed using Relativity aiR for Review increased 2,200% year over year. This growth reflects that organisations have moved beyond experimentation and are now applying AI in product environments to modernize how legal work is executed at scale.

"AI has been a core part of discovery work for a decade, from technology assisted review to conceptual analytics. But the generative AI movement has amplified this," said Adrian Agius, Director of Legal Informatics at Gilbert + Tobin. "It’s allowed us to accelerate the way in which we generate our value. It means that we don’t need as many physical resources, our cost base is reduced, but also that we can do a better job with the amount of time that we have. As data volumes increase, and we have no alternative way to work through that data, we need more powerful tools to do the job that we previously did."

Turning real-world applications into product innovation

During the keynote, Relativity highlighted innovation across its platform. RelativityOne continues to evolve alongside its APAC customers, with each new matter strengthening its platform architecture and enabling greater scalability and defensibility in the region.

aiR Assist brings the power of natural language Q&A to RelativityOne, empowering legal teams to explore their data conversationally and rapidly uncover insights. By surfacing critical information, connections, and themes across large document sets, aiR Assist enables users to gain early case intelligence, reduce manual effort, accelerate outcomes, and strengthen decision-making throughout the lifecycle of a project. Currently in Advanced Access with more than 50 customers, aiR Assist is expected to become generally available later this year.

Custom analyses, also in Advanced Access, allow teams to define their own AI analyses through no-code, natural language prompts, empowering them to tailor aiR for Review’s scalable analytical capabilities to unique legal data intelligence use cases and business needs. Users can extract or assess nearly any data point across every individual document run through the tool, with support for both image and text-based content. These analyses can be applied to use cases such as extracting structured data from unstructured documents, identifying visual patterns in images or analysing handwritten content.

Organisations are already realising value from these capabilities. KordaMentha, for example, was tasked with preparing seven chronologies across different aspects of a case. Historically, building this level of understanding would require significant time and close reliance on client input. Using aiR Assist and Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, the team was able to identify key individuals, map relationships and analyse complex financial instruments to better understand how they functioned within the case. As a result, KordaMentha completed all seven chronologies in approximately five to six hours – work that would previously have taken several weeks.

"Combining aiR for Review, aiR for Case Strategy and aiR Assist gives us a comprehensive solution that enables deeper case understanding before review even begins," said Roman Barbera, Partner at KordaMentha. "aiR helps us deliver clearer, more strategic insights aligned to our clients’ objectives."

In the keynote, Relativity reinforced aiR for Case Strategy’s ability to support both early, structured issue analysis and late-stage case understanding. This includes mapping issues, facts and evidence from the outset so teams can clearly see strengths, gaps and risks as a matter progresses, supported by the development of issues matrices within aiR for Case Strategy.

RelFest Sydney 2026: Connecting the APAC legal data intelligence community

RelFest Sydney is an annual event that brings together the APAC legal data intelligence community to connect, learn and share insights. On 21 April 2026, legal professionals will convene at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth for a full day of sessions, hands-on labs, workshops, keynotes and networking. For more information, visit https://relativityfest.com/sydney/.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organise data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world’s largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity’s legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organisations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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