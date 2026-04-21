Zip Co Riding Out The Storm

Small Caps | 2:51 PM

BNPL company Zip Co’s update provides brokers with confidence the company is coping well in an uncertain macroeconomic climate.

  • Zip Co posted a 'beat' on March quarter earnings
  • US bad debts are low despite tough conditions
  • Consumers spending on non-discretionary items
  • June quarter guidance upgraded

By Greg Peel

Zip Co's quarterly update suggests no bad news scenarios are unfolding among US consumers

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