Zip Co Riding Out The Storm

Small Caps | 2:51 PM
BNPL company Zip Co’s update provides brokers with confidence the company is coping well in an uncertain macroeconomic climate.
- Zip Co posted a 'beat' on March quarter earnings
- US bad debts are low despite tough conditions
- Consumers spending on non-discretionary items
- June quarter guidance upgraded
By Greg Peel
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE