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New research reveals Aiper holds the position of the world’s No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaners based on 2026 manufacturer sales volume worldwide

SYDNEY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – As technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) become embedded in everyday life1, homeowners are embracing innovation more than ever. This trend is reflected in new global research which names Aiper the world’s No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaners*. From robot vacuums indoors to smart security, lighting and energy systems, homeowners are now seeking systems that help optimise energy use, align with cost-saving goals and reduce environmental impact, without sacrificing comfort or convenience.



New global research names Aiper as the world’s No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand

According to independent research by Euromonitor International, completed in December 2025, Aiper ranked No.1 globally based on manufacturer sales volume worldwide. The findings come as smart home adoption accelerates globally, valued at more than $147 billion USD in 2025 and projected to grow rapidly over the next decade2, as households prioritise automation that improves efficiency and supports sustainability goals.

Pool care is following the same trajectory. With more than 3.1 million Australians living in homes with a swimming pool or spa3, demand is growing for intelligent, low-effort systems that can operate autonomously, efficiently and reliably, while helping households manage energy use and ongoing maintenance costs.

Aiper’s innovation-led approach was formally recognised at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where Euromonitor International presented Aiper with an official certificate acknowledging its global sales leadership. The recognition highlights not only the brand’s growth, but the accelerating mainstream adoption of intelligent robotics in outdoor living.

Aiper’s next innovation, the Scuba V3, is the world’s first cognitive AI-powered robotic pool cleaner. Lightweight and easy to use, it cleans 10x faster with AI vision that identifies 20+ debris types in 3 seconds. Using Cognitive AI Navium™ mode, it automatically adapts cleaning paths, suction, and frequency to each pool, delivering a true set-it-and-forget-it experience for crystal-clear water. Demonstrating how robotics and AI can support more sustainable, low-effort outdoor living while helping households better manage energy and water use.This model will be available in the Australia market during Spring season.

This growing momentum is also being recognised by Aiper’s key retail partner in Australia, Clark Rubber. "At Clark Rubber, we’re seeing strong growth in demand for smarter, more efficient pool care solutions as Australian households look to reduce maintenance time, energy use and overall costs. Aiper’s global recognition reflects the increasing role that innovation and intelligent technology are playing in outdoor living. As a key retail partner, we’re excited to bring these advanced solutions to Australian consumers and support the shift toward more sustainable, low-effort pool ownership." said Anthony Grice, CEO Clark Rubber.

For Australian households, long swimming seasons, outdoor lifestyles, and rising energy costs make smart, efficient systems a practical necessity. Aiper’s global recognition marks a turning point for smart outdoor living, where advanced robotics and AI are increasingly powerful, accessible, and sustainable, shaping the way modern homes evolve. For more information, visit https://aiper.com/au/home

Research and Citations

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions. Aiper has been recognised as a CES Innovation Awards honouree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.

*Aiper is the No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaner in the world in terms of sales volume. Source: Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is

defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or

with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and

multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

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