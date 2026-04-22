ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 22 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.720 16.54% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 99.580 -40.71%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.080 5.92% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.560 -22.61%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.400 5.47% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.610 -9.08%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.965 4.32% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.870 -8.76%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.620 4.27% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.360 -8.11%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.800 3.76% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.565 -7.38%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.930 3.52% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 2.940 -5.77%
REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.040 3.07% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.590 -5.75%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.345 2.99% CSL – CSL LIMITED 129.190 -5.70%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.880 2.95% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.870 -5.44%
CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.450 2.94% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.550 -5.33%
NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.300 2.89% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.535 -5.31%
MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.465 2.81% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.250 -5.13%
DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 7.640 2.69% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.575 -4.96%
L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.165 2.64% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.670 -4.96%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.620 2.53% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.930 -4.87%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.320 2.33% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.790 -4.82%
GLF – GEMLIFE COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.690 2.18% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 17.380 -4.77%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.500 2.04% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.665 -4.32%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.250 2.04% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 10.610 -4.16%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-04-26

Apr 22 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Copper Offsets Iron Ore For Rio Tinto

Apr 22 2026 - Commodities
3
The $24bn Digital Finance Revolution In Australia

Apr 22 2026 - Australia
4
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

Apr 22 2026 - Technicals
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 22, 2026

Apr 22 2026 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-04-2026

Apr 03 2026 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-03-2026

Mar 25 2026 - Australia
3
ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Apr 16 2026 - Australia
4
AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile

Apr 02 2026 - Small Caps
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 23, 2026

Mar 23 2026 - Daily Market Reports
6
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 March 2026

Mar 27 2026 - Weekly Reports