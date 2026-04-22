ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 22 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|4.720
|16.54%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|99.580
|-40.71%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|6.080
|5.92%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|3.560
|-22.61%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.400
|5.47%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.610
|-9.08%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.965
|4.32%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.870
|-8.76%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.620
|4.27%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.360
|-8.11%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|32.800
|3.76%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.565
|-7.38%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.930
|3.52%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|2.940
|-5.77%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.040
|3.07%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.590
|-5.75%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.345
|2.99%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|129.190
|-5.70%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.880
|2.95%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.870
|-5.44%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.450
|2.94%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.550
|-5.33%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.300
|2.89%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.535
|-5.31%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.465
|2.81%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.250
|-5.13%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|7.640
|2.69%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.575
|-4.96%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.165
|2.64%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.670
|-4.96%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.620
|2.53%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.930
|-4.87%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.320
|2.33%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.790
|-4.82%
|GLF – GEMLIFE COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.690
|2.18%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|17.380
|-4.77%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.500
|2.04%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.665
|-4.32%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.250
|2.04%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|10.610
|-4.16%
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