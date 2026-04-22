Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 22, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AEL (2) ARB ASK AVH BOQ BOT EBR GMD HZR JHX MAF MPK NAB NXT OCC PDN PLY QUB SKS SYL TNE

ASK ABACUS STORAGE KING

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.44

Shaw and Partners rates ((ASK)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners upgrades Abacus Storage King to Buy from Hold with a $1.65 target price following recent share price weakness.

The analysts identify potential catalysts including the internalisation of the management function and the delisting of National Storage REIT ((NSR)) leaving Abacus Storage as the only pure-play listed self-storage exposure.

Mapping of the existing portfolio indicates an incremental $40-45m in EBITDA growth through FY32, representing a 35% increase from current levels.

Profit expansion across the 105 established stores will be driven by price optimisation using the newly implemented revenue management system.

The broker observes the stock trades at a -22% discount to FY27 NTA, significantly wider than the -15% discount for the broader A-REIT index.

This report was published on April 20, 2026.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.44 Difference: $0.215

If ASK meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of -69.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 6.40 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.1, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.38

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AVH)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Hold rating and $1.25 price target for Avita Medical following encouraging preliminary data for its Cohealyx dermal template.

A prospective study showed a mean time-to-graft of 13.6 days for full-thickness skin defects, performing significantly faster than historical biologic matrix benchmarks.

3Q26 group revenue reached $3.2m, including a US sales debut of $300k across 115 units.

The broker remains cautious until final data regarding definitive closure times and infection resistance release in October 2026.

Normalised cash burn moderated this period with a $48m cash balance reported at quarter end.

This report was published on April 20, 2026.

Target price is $1.25 Current Price is $1.38 Difference: minus $0.13 (current price is over target) .

If AVH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 56.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.46.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 25.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.50.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $7.27

Jarden rates ((BOQ)) as Sell (5) -

Jarden maintains its Sell rating and $6.00 price target for Bank of Queensland following an industry assessment.

The broker observes the bank has a liability disadvantage stemming from an old growth strategy funded by securitisation.

The report suggests management should continue reshaping the deposit book as low-cost deposits come through expensive branches while high-cost deposits flow through digital channels.

The analysts consider originate-to-sell and other forms of capital engineering as unsustainable fair-weather tools.

Returning released capital to owners appears unusual for a bank with low organic capital generation and suppresses future growth potential, the report concludes.

This report was published on April 17, 2026.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $7.27 Difference: minus $1.27 (current price is over target) .

If BOQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $6.84, suggesting downside of -5.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 55.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 57.4, implying annual growth of 184.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 44.00 cents and EPS of 60.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 61.5, implying annual growth of 7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources