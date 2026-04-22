Chery strengthens ownership support as demand grows for affordable SUVs in Australia

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Chery Family Care program expands globally following record local growth

SYDNEY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Chery Australia has recorded its strongest year to date, closing 2025 with a record 34,889 units sold, marking a 176% year-on-year increase and positioning the brand among the fastest growing in the market. The Tiggo 4 was a strong performer, finishing the year as one of the nation’s best-selling small SUVs.



The Chery Tiggo 4 is available in five colours.

The result comes as more Australians consider affordable SUVs that balance upfront value with long-term ownership confidence, particularly as interest in hybrid and electric vehicles continues to rise.

Central to this growth is customer support. Following its success locally, Chery’s ownership program, Chery Family Care, is now being adopted across multiple global markets, reinforcing the brand’s focus on reliability, servicing and whole-of-life value.

The program includes a 7-year unlimited kilometer warranty, 7-year roadside assistance and 7-year capped price servicing, providing customers with predictable ownership costs and added peace of mind.

Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia, said the brand’s momentum reflects a broader shift in how Australians are approaching car ownership.

"As we move through 2026, we are seeing more Australians prioritise long-term ownership alongside affordability, particularly asmomentum behind hybrid and electric vehicles builds," said Harris.

"Our focus is on ensuring customers feel supported well beyond the point of purchase. Programs like Chery Family Care are designed to make ownership simpler and more predictable, which is increasingly important for buyers comparing the best affordable SUVs in Australia."

Globally, Chery has now welcomed more than five million customers, with the company noting that as it scales, trust will increasingly build through service and ownership experience, not just product specifications.

In Australia, that commitment is being supported by continued investment in aftersales infrastructure. Chery recently opened a regional warehouse in Melbourne, holding more than $28 million in inventory to improve parts availability and reduce downtime. Additional facilities are planned for Brisbane and Perth by the end of 2026.

This focus on servicing, parts access and support aligns with growing consumer demand for vehicles that offer strong value beyond the purchase price.

Chery Family Care also underpins the brand’s broader dual-drive strategy, combining advanced technology with strengthened service capability. This includes the rollout of Chery Super Hybrid powertrains and next-generation electrified models across global markets.

Rather than focusing solely on new model launches, Chery’ next phase of growth will be defined by consistency, ensuring customers receive the same standard of support across every stage of ownership.

For Australian buyers, this signals continued investment not just in delivering some of the best value SUVs in Australia, but in supporting drivers throughout the full ownership journey.

Chery will be showcasing their latest models and technology at the Beijing Auto Show 2026 which commences on April 24.

About Chery Motor Australia:

Chery Australia is a leading automotive brand recognized globally for its commitment to innovation, style, and performance. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Chery has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. Known for producing technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles, Chery offers a diverse range of models that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Each Chery vehicle embodies the brand’s passion for pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience.

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia

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