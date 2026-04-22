Copper Offsets Iron Ore For Rio Tinto

Commodities | 3:55 PM
Rio Tinto’s March quarter copper production beat forecasts, offset by a cyclonic period for iron ore.
- Rio Tinto’s March quarter production a net beat thanks to copper
- Weather was an offset in the Pilbara and elsewhere across the portfolio
- Costs increasing due to diesel prices
- Aluminium benefitting from Middle East disruption
By Greg Peel
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