Copper Offsets Iron Ore For Rio Tinto

Commodities | 3:55 PM

Rio Tinto’s March quarter copper production beat forecasts, offset by a cyclonic period for iron ore.

  • Rio Tinto’s March quarter production a net beat thanks to copper
  • Weather was an offset in the Pilbara and elsewhere across the portfolio
  • Costs increasing due to diesel prices
  • Aluminium benefitting from Middle East disruption

By Greg Peel

Management at Rio Tinto has maintained guidance for group production volumes and for costs

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