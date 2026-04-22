Copper Offsets Iron Ore For Rio Tinto

Commodities | 3:55 PM

Rio Tinto’s March quarter copper production beat forecasts, offset by a cyclonic period for iron ore.

Weather was an offset in the Pilbara and elsewhere across the portfolio

Weather was an offset in the Pilbara and elsewhere across the portfolio

Weather was an offset in the Pilbara and elsewhere across the portfolio

By Greg Peel

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