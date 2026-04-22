“Picturesque Zhejiang” Promotion Event, Themed “Travel East: Experience the Best,” Opens a New Chapter in Zhejiang-Australia Tourism Cooperation

PR NewsWire | 12:35 PM

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SYDNEY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As 2026 marks the start of the second decade of the China-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, exchanges and collaboration across sectors continue to expand. On the afternoon of April 17, the "Travel East: Experience the Best" Zhejiang Culture and Tourism Promotion was held in Sydney. Hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and supported by the Consulate-General of China in Sydney, the event brought together over 100 representatives from the cultural and tourism industries of both nations.

According to official data, 1.04 million Chinese tourists visited Australia in 2025, a 17 per cent increase from the previous year. Zhejiang and Australia remain key tourism markets for each other, with strong potential for further cooperation. An Australian representative highlighted the complementary strengths of the two regions, noting that China’s visa-free policy for Australian tourists—extended through December 31, 2026, allowing stays of up to 30 days—is expected to further boost travel from Australia to Zhejiang.

The event featured an "A to Z" showcase of Zhejiang’s cultural and tourism offerings, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, iconic cultural landmarks, and developments in the digital economy. The exhibition will continue at the China Cultural Centre in Sydney. A themed presentation titled "G’Day Zhejiang" was presented in three segments, offering an immersive look at the province’s scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and growing innovation sector.

Three Australia-focused travel routes—centred on wellness, ancient towns, and technology—were unveiled on-site and received strong interest from travel operators. Round-trip air tickets between Zhejiang and Australia, along with vouchers for premium homestays and hotels in Zhejiang, were also awarded through a live draw, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

The event helped strengthen cultural and tourism connections between Zhejiang and Australia, fostering new opportunities for collaboration and supporting growth in inbound tourism to Zhejiang.

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