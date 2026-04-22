Rudi’s View: The Risk Of Disappointment

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Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

Profit warnings are arriving for Australian investors. This type of risk is unlikely to subside when the war ends (hopefully soon).

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Corporate profit warnings are starting to arrive in Australia

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