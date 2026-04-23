ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.030 16.39% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.190 -9.85% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.740 11.53% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.590 -8.53% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.200 7.84% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.060 -8.18% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.355 7.58% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.320 -7.25% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.540 6.00% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.390 -6.70% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.640 5.81% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.940 -6.28% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.215 5.65% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.260 -6.22% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 18.040 5.56% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.200 -5.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.070 5.34% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 11.270 -4.89% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.170 4.67% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 95.000 -4.60% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 4.32% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.430 -4.53% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 10.890 4.21% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.750 -4.46% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.120 3.64% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.550 -4.32% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.710 3.63% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 60.420 -4.11% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.640 3.41% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.680 -4.05% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.260 3.40% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 10.740 -4.02% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.770 3.18% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.260 -3.83% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.750 3.15% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.410 -3.75% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 5.270 2.93% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.540 -3.72% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.230 2.87% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 17.220 -3.64%

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