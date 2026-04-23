ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|7.030
|16.39%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.190
|-9.85%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.740
|11.53%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.590
|-8.53%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.200
|7.84%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|6.060
|-8.18%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.355
|7.58%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.320
|-7.25%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.540
|6.00%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|18.390
|-6.70%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.640
|5.81%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.940
|-6.28%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.215
|5.65%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.260
|-6.22%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|18.040
|5.56%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|2.200
|-5.17%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.070
|5.34%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|11.270
|-4.89%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.170
|4.67%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|95.000
|-4.60%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.570
|4.32%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.430
|-4.53%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|10.890
|4.21%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.750
|-4.46%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.120
|3.64%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.550
|-4.32%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.710
|3.63%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|60.420
|-4.11%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|30.640
|3.41%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.680
|-4.05%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.260
|3.40%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|10.740
|-4.02%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|31.770
|3.18%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.260
|-3.83%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.750
|3.15%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.410
|-3.75%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|5.270
|2.93%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.540
|-3.72%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.230
|2.87%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.220
|-3.64%
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