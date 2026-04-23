Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 23, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AAR ACW CGF HGO HUB (3) LNW LRK LYC MAF PDI STM

ACW ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ACW)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating and $0.08 price target for Actinogen Medical following a Cochrane Library review critical of the anti-amyloid class of drugs for Alzheimer's disease.

The review indicates anti-amyloid-beta antibody therapies provide a trivial benefit for patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia.

The analysts observe this conclusion casts significant doubt on the prevailing amyloid hypothesis and associated treatments.

The broker views this development as positive for the company's alternative approach, which targets cortisol biology using its Xanamem agent.

No updates have been made to earnings forecasts.

This report was published on April 22, 2026.

Target price is $0.08 Current Price is $0.04 Difference: $0.036

If ACW meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 82% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGF CHALLENGER LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $8.31

Jarden rates ((CGF)) as Neutral (3) -

Challenger is rated Neutral with an $8.70 price target at Jarden, with no changes made following the 3Q26 update.

The broker observes group sales missed consensus across key metrics while funds management outflows were significantly worse than expected.

Commentary posits the planned redemption of all capital notes on 25 May 2026 provides a headline positive offset by simplifying the capital structure and reducing coupon burdens.

The analysts expect this redemption to be accretive to earnings while providing future capital management flexibility under potential regulatory reforms.

Investors face balanced risk and reward as persistent outflows compete with expanding retirement partnerships across superfunds.

This report was published on April 21, 2026.

Target price is $8.70 Current Price is $8.31 Difference: $0.39

If CGF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $9.58, suggesting upside of 15.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 31.00 cents and EPS of 67.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.2, implying annual growth of 136.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.6.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 34.00 cents and EPS of 75.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 69.4, implying annual growth of 4.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

HGO HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.04

Moelis rates ((HGO)) as Buy (1) -

Hillgrove Resources delivered strong March quarter production resulting in lower costs and increased cash buildup. The company produced 3,100t copper and has reiterated 2026 guidance for 12,750-14,000t copper.

The company is the most leveraged copper exposure within the Moelis base metal coverage and is expected to significantly benefit from the current price environment.

The stock also appears cheap despite at times looking higher risk, the broker adds. Buy rating and 7.5c target.

On second assessment, EPS forecasts seem to have been slightly reduced.

This report was published on April 23, 2026.

Target price is $0.08 Current Price is $0.04 Difference: $0.034

If HGO meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 83% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.86.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.13.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources