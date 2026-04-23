Experion and Toshiba Deepen Partnership to Cut Claims Turnaround by 40-60% for Australian Supply Chains

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The collaboration connects Toshiba’s document management strengths with Experion’s product engineering to make workflows faster and audit-ready, laying the groundwork for broader innovation across Australia’s supply chain sector

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Experion Technologies and Toshiba have partnered to accelerate workflow digitisation for organisations across Australia, starting with logistics and supply chain environments where speed, compliance, and consistency are critical. Together, they are helping Australian logistics and supply chain organisations modernise transportation claims handling and document management through a unified digital platform designed for speed, traceability, and scale.



Toshiba & Experion modernise logistics claims & document workflows across Australia

The collaboration brings together Experion’s product engineering and intelligent digital experience capabilities with Toshiba’s domain leadership in document and workflow technologies, helping Australian organisations move from paper-heavy processes to connected, scalable ways of working. Beyond technology enablement, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting Australian businesses as they respond to evolving customer expectations, governance requirements, and distributed operations across metro hubs and regional corridors.

Keith Anderson, Regional Manager (VIC), Toshiba Australia, shared, "This collaboration is about helping Australian organisations modernise with confidence. Together, we’re providing a stronger pathway from capture to connected workflows, underpinned by reliability and scale."

Recent joint delivery milestones have reinforced the value of the partnership, demonstrating how the two organisations can work together to simplify day-to-day operations, strengthen audit readiness, and support workforce efficiency across multi-site environments. These results deepen the collaboration further and set the stage for an expanded roadmap in Australia. Initial implementations have demonstrated claims processing cycle-time reductions of up to 40–60%, while improving audit traceability and operational consistency across distributed operations.

For Experion, the strengthened partnership broadens its presence in Australia and reinforces its focus on long-term customer relationships built on platform thinking, engineering depth, and practical innovation. For Toshiba, the collaboration enhances its ability to deliver end-to-end digital workflow outcomes—extending beyond devices into enterprise-grade orchestration and integration.

Commenting on the collaboration, Satheesh Baskaran, Vice President & Region Head, Experion Technologies, said, "Australia is prioritising practical transformation—initiatives that reduce friction, strengthen governance, and support growth across distributed operations. Our partnership with Toshiba reflects that direction."

Looking ahead, Experion and Toshiba are aligned on future plans in Australia, expanding joint customer programs, strengthening enterprise integration pathways, and advancing automation that improves operational resilience—helping organisations scale without added complexity.

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