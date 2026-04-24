ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.040 10.56% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.260 -18.75%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.310 6.94% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.010 -17.92%
DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.010 5.81% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.760 -9.68%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 11.910 5.68% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 -9.09%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.400 5.26% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.790 -7.25%
SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 17.050 4.47% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.080 -5.77%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.620 4.29% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 19.780 -5.67%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 4.27% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.335 -5.63%
EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.500 3.55% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.480 -5.49%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.050 3.39% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.120 -5.49%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.900 3.26% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.070 -5.41%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.650 3.11% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.485 -5.41%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.150 2.92% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.600 -5.33%
AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.530 2.92% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.740 -5.01%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.700 2.78% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.475 -4.84%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.610 2.64% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.850 -4.18%
NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.340 2.63% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 6.330 -4.09%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.040 2.61% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.280 -3.98%
ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.770 2.57% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.320 -3.95%
COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 97.350 2.47% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.490 -3.87%

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