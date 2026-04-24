Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 April 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 16 April 2026 to 23 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Thursday 16 April 2026

ASIC has launched a reporting compliance blitz, handing out over $1.1 million in fines to three public companies in a single day for transparency failures, while maintaining a $150 million capital charge on ASX Limited until operational resilience milestones are met

2 – The Biotech ‘Industrialisation’

Monday 20 April 2026

Australian biotechs are successfully turning promising science into a scalable, repeatable, commercial system. This ‘industrialisation’ can be highly beneficial for shareholders

3 – AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Thursday 16 April 2026

Analysts are increasingly toying with the idea that the AI infrastructure build out might just herald the next super cycle for commodities

4 – Rudi’s View: The Risk Of Disappointment

Wednesday 22 April 2026

Profit warnings are arriving for Australian investors. This type of risk is unlikely to subside when the war ends (hopefully soon)

5 – Dalrymple Bay’s Utility Appeal

Thursday 16 April 2026

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure is not a coal company, equating more to a utility, making it attractive in the current environment

6 – In Brief: Beetaloo Energy, Omega Oil & Gas, IODM

Friday 17 April 2026

This week’s In Brief focuses on the burgeoning oil and gas plays in Australia as the war in the Middle East starts to change the narrative around energy security

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-04-26

Friday 17 April 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – The Market In Numbers – 18 Apr 2026

Saturday 18 April 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – Uranium Week: Sprott Joins Risk On Rally

Tuesday 21 April 2026

Uranium markets and equities were scooped up in the global risk-on rally out of cash into assets with Sprott raising cash and deploying it

10 – Zip Co Riding Out The Storm

Tuesday 21 April 2026

BNPL company Zip Co’s update provides brokers with confidence the company is coping well in an uncertain macroeconomic climate

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