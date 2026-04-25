The Market In Numbers – 25 Apr 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 25 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12874.940 -0.24% -0.29% -0.29% -4.97% 2.16% All Ordinaries 9006.40 -1.77% 3.71% 3.71% -0.18% 2.66% S&P ASX 200 8786.50 -1.79% 3.59% 3.59% 0.83% 2.86% S&P ASX 300 8719.70 -1.78% 3.66% 3.66% 0.43% 2.90% Communication Services 1748.70 -0.10% 3.33% 3.33% 0.46% -5.63% Consumer Discretionary 3460.80 0.11% 2.82% 2.82% -13.33% -16.47% Consumer Staples 12868.40 2.73% 2.60% 2.60% 10.77% 6.19% Energy 10853.40 -0.19% -4.52% -4.52% 29.74% 25.11% Financials 9562.20 -2.92% 2.93% 2.93% 2.42% 0.35% Health Care 26135.50 -6.54% -5.73% -5.73% -22.65% -37.18% Industrials 7976.70 -0.07% 1.34% 1.34% -5.33% -4.11% Info Technology 1791.30 0.02% 15.06% 15.06% -16.84% -38.25% Materials 23468.30 -2.08% 7.80% 7.80% 11.11% 47.99% Real Estate 3532.10 0.14% 7.95% 7.95% -10.94% -9.40% Utilities 10658.20 1.92% 1.73% 1.73% 10.36% 16.59% A-REITs 1634.30 0.10% 8.40% 8.40% -10.49% -8.74% All Technology Index 2850.00 -1.69% 11.97% 11.97% -16.09% -29.53% Banks 4157.30 -3.21% 1.04% 1.04% 2.19% 3.35% Gold Index 17789.00 -4.11% 6.79% 6.79% -4.73% 53.92% Metals & Mining 8146.20 -2.37% 8.09% 8.09% 12.10% 56.03%

The World

Index 25 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10379.08 -2.70% 1.99% 1.99% 4.41% 18.47% DAX30 24128.98 -2.32% 6.39% 6.39% -1.48% 0.92% Hang Seng 25978.07 -0.70% 4.80% 4.80% 0.48% 7.92% Nikkei 225 59716.18 2.12% 16.94% 16.94% 18.63% 47.49% NZ50 12874.940 -0.24% -0.29% -0.29% -4.97% 2.16% DJIA 49230.71 -0.44% 6.23% 6.23% 1.79% 11.65% S&P500 7165.08 0.55% 9.75% 9.75% 3.90% 15.47% Nasdaq Comp 24836.60 1.50% 15.03% 15.03% 6.05% 21.93%

Metals & Minerals

Index 25 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4708.60 -2.13% 3.75% 3.75% 7.35% 42.59% Silver (oz) 75.45 -3.84% 7.61% 7.61% -3.18% 108.39% Copper (lb) 6.0250 -0.17% 9.85% 9.85% 6.04% 18.24% Aluminium (lb) 1.6423 -0.68% 5.49% 5.49% 22.79% 39.27% Nickel (lb) 8.3598 1.96% 8.36% 8.36% 11.65% 22.59% Zinc (lb) 1.5712 1.09% 8.19% 8.19% 12.74% 24.45% Uranium (lb) weekly 87.00 1.75% 4.50% 4.50% 6.10% 10.62% Iron Ore (t) 107.06 -0.05% 0.70% 0.70% -0.07% 13.30%

Energy

Index 25 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 97.00 4.09% -7.60% -7.60% 68.93% 48.05% Brent Crude 105.88 7.69% -2.58% -2.58% 74.00% 58.50%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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