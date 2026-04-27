ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 27 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.910 13.39% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.290 -8.19% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.685 9.60% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.130 -5.01% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.145 7.41% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.310 -3.75% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 12.880 6.98% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.965 -3.68% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 166.160 6.79% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.410 -3.60% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.110 5.78% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.170 -3.59% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.580 5.45% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.170 -3.49% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.960 5.35% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.210 -3.44% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.340 5.06% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 43.040 -3.15% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.230 4.68% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.935 -3.01% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.270 4.66% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.170 -3.00% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.320 4.42% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.350 -2.90% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.540 4.41% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.700 -2.90% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.970 4.41% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.180 -2.68% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.555 4.36% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.450 -2.66% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.620 4.20% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.500 -2.60% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.800 4.11% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.410 -2.57% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.280 3.29% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.240 -2.42% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.155 3.13% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 11.570 -2.36% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.720 3.05% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.640 -2.35%

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