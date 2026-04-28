ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 28 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.370 7.25% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.380 -11.29% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 13.690 6.29% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.063 -11.27% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.615 6.03% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.850 -10.70% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.780 5.64% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.620 -8.15% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 4.900 4.70% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -7.84% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.990 4.33% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.980 -6.88% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 61.370 4.00% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.150 -6.50% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 2.370 3.95% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.040 -6.26% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.000 3.90% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.215 -5.81% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.200 3.90% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.700 -5.27% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.010 3.88% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.710 -5.23% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.150 3.62% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.950 -5.14% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.280 3.56% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 0.850 -5.03% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.420 3.51% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.500 -4.89% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.710 3.48% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.140 -4.81% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.390 3.46% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.290 -4.67% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.390 3.46% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 24.350 -4.55% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.750 3.33% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 158.690 -4.50% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.985 3.14% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.745 -4.49% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 6.110 3.04% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.150 -4.46%

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