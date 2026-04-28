Fresh Momentum For Arafura Rare Earths

Technicals | Apr 28 2026

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This story features ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ARU

The company is included in ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Arafura Rare Earths shares have broken above key resistance on strong volume. Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable sees confirmation of a bullish base.

By Michael Gable

Another week gone and another week which has been dominated by the “deal or no deal” headlines.

US markets have rallied strongly, but the Australian market has lagged behind in the past couple of weeks.

Our economy is much more exposed to the oil crisis and every day the oil supply is limited just adds to the growing gap in oil supply and the future problems that will inevitably face.

Next month, the Chinese will be banning the export of sulfuric acid and this will cause a range of issues with fertilizers, copper, etc which rely on its use.

Limited gas supplies from Qatar are also seeing renewed demand from Asia for coal.

We could go on, but the key point we are trying to reiterate is that commodity prices are going higher and stocks on the market could then be divided into those that can make money from these higher prices, and those that will get hurt from it.

We still maintain our advice to think of this big picture situation when investing, and to also think about where we are likely to be later in the year and not get caught up with the short-term feeling that everything for now seems to be OK with oil.

The consensus view remains that oil prices will fall when this war is over.

Positioning now for higher oil prices later on is probably one of the most asymmetric trades currently out there.

Buy oil on any dips, and maintain an overweight position in hard assets.

Today, we offer a technical view on Arafura Rare Earths ((ARU)).

ARU

We last looked at Arafura three weeks ago and made the following comment: “Arafura has been forming a base since November with resistance near 32c.

“Price action since February has looked very bullish and this means that it looks to be on the cusp of breaking higher any day a now.

“Arafura is a buy here for those looking to get in early and we expect a strong recovery back up towards 60c.

“More conservative investors may wish to wait for a daily close above 32c”.

The stock broke out last week on good volume and is sitting on top of that old resistance line.

Current levels therefore represent another buying opportunity.

We expect Arafura to go on and retest the 2025 peak over the next few months.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).



Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

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Disclaimer

Fairmont Equities Australia (ACN 615 592 802) is a holder of an Australian Financial Services License (No. 494022). The information contained in this report is general information only and is copy write to Fairmont Equities. Fairmont Equities reserves all intellectual property rights. This report should not be interpreted as one that provides personal financial or investment advice. Any examples presented are for illustration purposes only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. No person, persons or organisation should invest monies or take action on the reliance of the material contained in this report, but instead should satisfy themselves independently (whether by expert advice or others) of the appropriateness of any such action. Fairmont Equities, it directors and/or officers accept no responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information contained in the report.



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