March Quarter Gold Medal For Newmont

Commodities | Apr 28 2026
Newmont's March quarter delivered significant beats across all metrics. Analysts do not see recent gold price volatility as upsetting the miner's upside.
- Newmont Corp’s March quarter beats across the board
- Surging by-product prices reduce costs
- Capital management continues through buybacks
- Analysts remain bullish on gold
By Greg Peel
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