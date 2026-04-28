March Quarter Gold Medal For Newmont

Commodities | Apr 28 2026

Newmont's March quarter delivered significant beats across all metrics. Analysts do not see recent gold price volatility as upsetting the miner's upside.

  • Newmont Corp’s March quarter beats across the board
  • Surging by-product prices reduce costs
  • Capital management continues through buybacks
  • Analysts remain bullish on gold

By Greg Peel

Newmont shareholders can expect higher payouts for longer

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