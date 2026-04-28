Thunes and WireBarley Launch Real-Time Payment Solution for 1.1 Million Users Across Asia and Beyond

PR NewsWire | Apr 28 2026

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The alliance redefines B2B and consumer capital flows for South Korea’s surging $7.45B remittance market, establishing a high-speed digital corridor between North Asia and the global economy.

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced a strategic collaboration with WireBarley , a rapidly growing Asia-Pacific payment platform. The alliance represents a shared commitment to digital transformation and will fuel WireBarley’s international expansion. Together, Thunes and WireBarley will provide real-time, seamless cross-border payments for businesses and individuals living abroad across major corridors, including South Korea, the U.S., Australia, and Vietnam.



John Joongwon Yoo, Co-Founder and CEO of WireBarley, Left / Peter De Caluwe, Co-Founder and CEO at Thunes, Right

By integrating with Thunes’ Direct Global Network, WireBarley’s 1.1 million users gain access to enhanced payout capabilities and faster remittance services across seven sending countries and 520 payout corridors. Through the connection with WireBarley, Thunes is enabling real-time payments into South Korea.

Strategic Impact & Market Growth

Architecting the Future of North Asian Fintech: This alliance establishes a new benchmark for cross-border payment in South Korea’s sophisticated financial market, modernising B2B and consumer capital flow.

This alliance establishes a new benchmark for cross-border payment in South Korea’s sophisticated financial market, modernising B2B and consumer capital flow. Strengthening Korea’s Fintech Hub : This alliance solidifies Thunes’ presence in South Korea’s sophisticated financial market, facilitating faster B2B and consumer transactions and capital flow both into and out of the country.

: This alliance solidifies Thunes’ presence in South Korea’s sophisticated financial market, facilitating faster B2B and consumer transactions and capital flow both into and out of the country. Capturing a High-Growth Market : South Korea’s outbound remittances hit $7.45 billion in 2024 . With the digital remittance segment projected to grow at a 16.7% CAGR through 2030 , this collaboration positions both companies at the center of the region’s digital finance evolution.

: South Korea’s outbound remittances hit . With the digital remittance segment projected to grow at a , this collaboration positions both companies at the center of the region’s digital finance evolution. Mutual Gateway for Growth: This alliance functions as a two-way strategic gateway, providing Thunes with deep localised expertise in South Korea’s sophisticated market while supporting WireBarley’s continued growth as a global player.

Peter De Caluwe, Co-Founder and CEO at Thunes, said: "Our collaboration with WireBarley represents a shared strategic vision to remove fragmentation in global money movement. It’s a perfect example of how Thunes’ Direct Global Network can serve as a catalyst for fintech innovation and growth through real-time cross-border money movement. By bridging the gap between South Korea and the rest of the world, we are supporting Thunes’ presence in North Asia and empowering WireBarley to scale their vision of a borderless financial ecosystem."

John Joongwon Yoo, Co-Founder and CEO of WireBarley, said: "Thunes is a core strategic partner in our mission, built on the strong trust we have developed over the years and our shared commitment to a market-leading spirit. Together, we will deliver game-changing and seamless cross-border payment services in real time across multiple countries and regions, while accelerating our regional presence and strategic business expansion."

About Thunes

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes’ proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes’ Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes’ Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai.

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About WireBarley

Founded in 2016, WireBarley is an Asia-Pacific payment platform that has rapidly grown across the region and became the first Korean remittance service to expand into Australia and North America. The company improves operational efficiency through its proprietary multi-corridor, bidirectional foreign exchange, treasury, and compliance platform, while continuously enhancing internal controls, security, and compliance. WireBarley is also expanding strategic partnerships with banks and major payment providers across the region.

The company serves 7 sending countries and 46 receiving countries across 520 remittance corridors, supporting personal and business transactions across its global network while expanding its presence across Asia-Pacific and North America. Starting in the 2026 season, WireBarley has become the first Korean fintech to partner with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), aiming to enhance customer experience and brand awareness.

For more information, visit: www.wirebarley.com

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