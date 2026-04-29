ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.130
|32.94%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.165
|-31.25%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|42.000
|15.45%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|4.240
|-9.98%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.295
|11.32%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.650
|-6.46%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|19.680
|5.18%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.180
|-5.92%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.060
|4.43%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.180
|-5.43%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.385
|4.05%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.210
|-4.22%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.280
|3.70%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.700
|-4.15%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.030
|3.61%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.400
|-4.15%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.145
|3.57%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.415
|-4.07%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.430
|3.43%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|89.720
|-3.99%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.220
|3.26%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.520
|-3.83%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.110
|3.23%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.900
|-3.28%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.030
|3.17%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.270
|-3.25%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|1.015
|3.05%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|90.000
|-3.23%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.500
|3.02%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|153.580
|-3.22%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|32.000
|2.93%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.425
|-3.06%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.230
|2.88%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|13.640
|-2.99%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.240
|2.86%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.000
|-2.91%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.270
|2.85%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|16.710
|-2.79%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.750
|2.74%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.210
|-2.73%
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