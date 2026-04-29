ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-04-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.130 32.94% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.165 -31.25% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 42.000 15.45% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.240 -9.98% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.295 11.32% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.650 -6.46% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 19.680 5.18% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.180 -5.92% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.060 4.43% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.180 -5.43% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.385 4.05% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.210 -4.22% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 3.70% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.700 -4.15% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.030 3.61% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.400 -4.15% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.145 3.57% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.415 -4.07% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.430 3.43% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 89.720 -3.99% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.220 3.26% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.520 -3.83% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.110 3.23% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.900 -3.28% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.030 3.17% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.270 -3.25% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 1.015 3.05% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 90.000 -3.23% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.500 3.02% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 153.580 -3.22% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 32.000 2.93% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.425 -3.06% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.230 2.88% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.640 -2.99% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.240 2.86% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.000 -2.91% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.270 2.85% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 16.710 -2.79% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.750 2.74% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.210 -2.73%

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