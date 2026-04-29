Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 29, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 2:03 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ADH AL3 AMP APZ ARF ASK AX1 BLX BRG BWP CHC CIP CLW CNI COF CQE CQR CXO DXS ELV FMG GLN GMG GPT GT1 HDN HMC HUB HVN IGO (2) IKE INA INR JBH JDO LIC LOV LTR NCK NWL ORG PLS (2) PMT PMV PNR POL RGN SCG SGP SUL SUN TPW UNI VCX VUL WC8 WPR WR1

PMT PMET RESOURCES INC

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.61

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PMT)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity expects persistent lithium market deficits to 2035, supported by stronger battery energy storage system (BESS) demand, supply disruptions and an oil-price shock accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

BESS growth underpins the analysts' positive long-term demand outlook.

The broker cuts its 2026-2028 EV sales forecasts by -4%, but lifts longer-term forecasts by 5%. New long-term lithium price forecasts rise by up to 20%, reflecting higher incentive pricing required amid rising capital intensity.

Near-term lithium price forecasts are tempered, due to expected supply responses into 2027, the broker explains.

On average, Canaccord lifts its producer/developer targets by 15% and 8%, respectively.

The target for developer PMET Resources rises by 25c to $1.20. Speculative Buy rating maintained.

This report was published on April 28, 2026.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.61 Difference: $0.585

If PMT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 95% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Forecast for FY26:

Forecast for FY27:

This company reports in CAD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PMV PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $12.43

Jarden rates ((PMV)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden observes like-for-like sales growth has started to slow for retailers amid cost pressures that are building.

The broker attempts to quantify the FY27 outlook for sales, gross margins and the cost of doing business as well as to assess just how much negativity is already priced into small-cap retail valuations.

Jarden concludes that valuations are now discounting a meaningful FY27 downturn and higher costs growth, so the risk/reward has improved and investors should start to become less bearish about the sector.

The broker remains cautious, as prior cycles have signalled like-for-like sales could fall more than currently priced in, and for a longer duration than 12 months. Overweight rating and $15.50 target maintained for Premier Investments.

This report was published on April 21, 2026.

Target price is $15.50 Current Price is $12.43 Difference: $3.07

If PMV meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $16.22, suggesting upside of 29.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 89.20 cents and EPS of 101.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.7, implying annual growth of -6.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 76.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 90.60 cents and EPS of 107.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.3, implying annual growth of 9.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 81.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PNR PANTORO GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.38

Moelis rates ((PNR)) as Buy (1) -

Pantoro Gold delivered a production result that fell short of Moelis' expectations in the March quarter. The broker notes the shortfall was largely because of poor weather, which disrupted flights and open pit mining activities.

Moelis expects a negative reaction from the market to the result in the short term but continues to believe the pullback from the half-year downgrade is an attractive entry point, as the operating headwinds are well understood and largely temporary in nature.

The quality of the Norseman project has not diminished either, commentary assures. Buy rating. Target is $4.90.

This report was published on April 28, 2026.

Target price is $4.90 Current Price is $3.38 Difference: $1.52

If PNR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $6.17, suggesting upside of 88.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 39.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 48.5, implying annual growth of 227.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 57.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 70.7, implying annual growth of 45.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 4.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three source