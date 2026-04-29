Treasure Chest: Aristocrat Leisure

Treasure Chest | 3:25 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Aristocrat Leisure.

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

RBC Capital

The subject:

Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))

The pullback in the Aristocrat Leisure share price by over -30% on concerns over AI-disruption and macro headwind has served up an attractive entry point for investors, according to RBC Capital.

The gaming giant has scope to generate robust EPS growth in what is viewed as a "resilient" gaming market, with upside earnings potential.

A robust balance sheet, strong cash flow generation and market presence offers further appeal at the current (de-rated) valuation.

Analysts think market concerns over AI impacting on gaming are overblown

Concerns over gaming overblown

More info:

RBC Capital is the latest broker to wave the positive flag for Aristocrat Leisure in the run-up to the gaming giant’s first half earnings report on May 13.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-04-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Treasure Chest: Aristocrat Leisure

3:25 PM - Treasure Chest
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 29, 2026

2:03 PM - Daily Market Reports
4
Rising Regulatory Risk for Hub24 & Netwealth?

11:21 AM - Australia
5
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

10:30 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-04-2026

Apr 03 2026 - Australia
2
ASIC Watch: Reporting Failures Draw $1.1m In Single-Day Fines

Apr 16 2026 - Australia
3
AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile

Apr 02 2026 - Small Caps
4
Rudi’s View: Trump’s Circus & Technology’s Brave New World

Apr 09 2026 - Rudi's View
5
AI’s Power Demand Is Rewiring Global Markets

Apr 27 2026 - Commodities
6
Webull Australia Moves to $0 Commission for International Trades.

Apr 02 2026 - PR NewsWire