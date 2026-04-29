Treasure Chest: Aristocrat Leisure

Treasure Chest | 3:25 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Aristocrat Leisure.

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

RBC Capital

The subject:

Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))

The pullback in the Aristocrat Leisure share price by over -30% on concerns over AI-disruption and macro headwind has served up an attractive entry point for investors, according to RBC Capital.

The gaming giant has scope to generate robust EPS growth in what is viewed as a "resilient" gaming market, with upside earnings potential.

A robust balance sheet, strong cash flow generation and market presence offers further appeal at the current (de-rated) valuation.

Concerns over gaming overblown

More info:

RBC Capital is the latest broker to wave the positive flag for Aristocrat Leisure in the run-up to the gaming giant’s first half earnings report on May 13.